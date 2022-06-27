Mining City History: Carroll made shift boss second day on job

When Michael Carroll died in February 1891 at age 41 or 42, the Anaconda Standard called his service “the grandest funeral the camp has ever known.” He was Marcus Daly’s friend and the superintendent of the Anaconda and St. Lawrence Mines. Carroll died after a week-long bout with pneumonia.

Carroll had emigrated to the United States from his native Dublin about 1870, working initially as a miner in New Jersey but quickly moving on to the richer prospects of the west, in Nevada, Mexico, and New Mexico before arriving in Walkerville about 1877. Carroll was reportedly promoted to shift boss by Marcus Daly on his second day of work at the Alice Mine.

Carroll went with Daly from the Alice to the Anaconda Mine, exploiting silver in its earliest days. As the easy silver was playing out in 1882, Carroll was reportedly present with Daly at the 300 level when the drift was blasted that revealed the first huge copper vein in the Anaconda, a discovery that prompted Daly’s excited exclamation of “Mike, we’ve got it!” As Daly’s chief lieutenant, Carroll became the Anaconda Mine superintendent.

Earlier in 1882 at the Anaconda Mine, foreman Carroll wounded a drunk and abusive miner, Cornishman William Bosancho, with a crowbar. Bosancho died February 10, and Cornish-Irish antipathy almost led to a lynching of Carroll, who had given himself up and was held in the city jail (probably the early jail on Jackson Street south of Park). Although the coroner’s inquest held that Carroll had inflicted the fatal wound and he was charged with murder, the Grand Jury found the indictment to be “not true” and Carroll was released February 24.

When Marcus Daly expanded his smelter complex at Anaconda from the original Upper Works to the Lower Works in 1888, Daly called the surrounding community Carroll in honor of his friend. Carroll had its own post office from 1888-1902, but the Old Works operation closed in 1902 when the Washoe Smelter began, and many of the 125 houses at Carroll were moved into Anaconda. The community was located near today’s Anaconda landfill, about a half-mile east of the Old Works Golf Course.

Mike Carroll died February 20, 1891. Barely a month earlier, he had been appointed vice president of a new Daly mining subsidiary, established to exploit the Snow Drift, Glengarry, and Silver Lick claims north of the Alice. Carroll had no relatives in Butte, but the funeral procession included 184 carriages and 500 walking, following his casket. The cortege proceeded from the Anaconda Mine down the Anaconda Road to Wyoming, Quartz, Main, Park, and Washington Streets to St. Patrick’s church. After the brief service there, a mile-long procession stretched down Montana Street toward St. Patrick’s Cemetery, where a tall monument marks Carroll’s grave.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

