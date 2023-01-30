Mining City History: 'Captain' Reynolds known as miner, lawman

Samuel J. Reynolds was just 51 when he died August 5, 1901, at his home at 7 W. Pacific St. in Centerville. He was born in 1850 in Cornwall, England, but his father, William, emigrated to Canada in 1856 after his wife died, and Samuel joined him soon thereafter.

Samuel started mining work as a nipper (tool carrier) at age 9. He worked in the mines of Upper Michigan and in Nevada before he came to Butte in 1882, where he worked initially at the Lexington Mine. Four years later, when John E. Lloyd was elected sheriff of Silver Bow County, he appointed Samuel Reynolds his undersheriff. Lloyd was Welsh, born in 1834 the eighteenth of nineteen children. He served three terms (six years) as Silver Bow County Sheriff.

After two years as undersheriff, Reynolds resigned to become the warden of the State Penitentiary at Deer Lodge, but he returned to Butte to be elected county sheriff in 1892 and again in 1894. His re-election as a Republican in 1894 was with 41% of the 8,261 votes cast, over the Democratic and Populist candidates and three independents.

In 1896, he returned to mining as the superintendent of lessors for the Boston & Montana Co., a position he held until his death.

He was known as Captain Reynolds because he had formed and led the Washington Guards, a militia in Virginia City, Nevada, and he also served as a captain in the Union Guards of Butte. Reynolds was active in many fraternal organizations in Butte, including the Masons, Odd Fellows, the Sons of St. George, the Foresters, the Elks, and the Ancient Order of United Workmen.

When he died in 1901, his funeral ceremony was conducted at his home at midnight, following the traditions of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. His body lay in state at the St. George Hall in Centerville. “Twenty hacks and 70 carriages” followed his casket to Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Reynolds died of a “general breaking down of his constitution.” His wife of 19 years had died unexpectedly of heart trouble three years earlier at age 33, and Reynolds provided the pulpit for the new St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 22 E. Center St. in Centerville (a vacant lot today) in her memory. Mary Reynolds was active in that church as well as the women’s branches of the organizations her husband was part of.

Reynolds was survived by his 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter. His son, Archie, was a machinist for the Boston & Montana Co.