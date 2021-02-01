Mining City History: Butte's trolley system

Public transit in Butte started with horse-drawn railroad cars, but by 1888 steam-driven locomotives traveled around Butte and a cable car went up the hill on Main Street to Walkerville. William Clark and his Deer Lodge banking partner Samuel Larabie were the forces behind the street railway company.

From 1889 to 1891, a competing company, the Metropolitan Railway, ran a line down Granite Street to Wyoming then south and east to South Butte and Meaderville, but that company was merged into the Butte Consolidated Street Railway Company in 1891, and all the lines were electrified about that time except the cable car to Walkerville. That last line was electrified in 1894.

The company spent $75,000 on improvements in 1895 alone, including making the line down Park Street a double track to accommodate the dramatic increase in demand with Butte’s surging population. The system was extended across Silver Bow Creek to the cemeteries on South Montana Street and on to Williamsburg, and the same year the operation expanded to include towing ore cars behind the passenger cars, especially to haul the ore from uptown mines like the West Gagnon, at Jackson and Woolman Streets, to the Colorado Smelter near Williamsburg.