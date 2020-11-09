Mining City History: Butte's original courthouse

Montana Territory was separated from Idaho Territory in 1864 and on February 2, 1865, Montana was subdivided by the first territorial Legislature, sitting in Bannack, into its original nine counties. They were Beaverhead, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison, Missoula, and Edgerton. All of the original counties have changed their borders at least somewhat, but they all exist with the original names except Edgerton, which is Lewis and Clark County.

Deer Lodge County’s first county seat was at the placer mining camp of Silver Bow, west of Butte, but the first election held in the county moved the county seat to Deer Lodge. Deer Lodge County eventually was subdivided into what are now mostly Granite, Powell, Deer Lodge, and Silver Bow counties, with Silver Bow established February 16, 1881 and its seat at Butte. A county courthouse was needed.

Bids were announced in December 1883 and J.R. Roberts, architect, was chosen to manage the project. He subcontracted various local firms, such as Chaplin and McSperry for stonework and McConnell & McDavitt for the primary building construction. Sheet-metal cornices were produced by Mesker and Brothers Iron Works in St. Louis and shipped to Butte.