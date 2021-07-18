Mining City History: Butte's grand Masonic Lodge

In 1884 the Masons met on the second floor above a saloon, variety store, and ice cream parlor at 20 West Park Street. The address changed over time to 37-39 and 29-31 West Park, but that building survived the 1950 fire that destroyed the American Theater next door, and the old Masonic Hall was used as a dance hall into the late 1950s, but it is gone today.

The Masons were thriving enough that in 1902 they completed a new Temple in the 300 block of West Park Street, which still serves the organization today. The new temple was designed by architects Link and Carter, predecessor to Link and Haire, architects for the Silver Bow County Court House and many other buildings in Butte and across Montana.

Continued success allowed the Masons to add an auditorium annex west of the Temple in 1924, but together with the Finlen and Elks Lodge, the auditorium was one of the last grand buildings erected in Butte. The precipitous loss of population following the boom of World War I largely ended major construction in Butte. Within ten years, the Masons converted the auditorium to a theater, known over time as the Temple Theater and Fox Theater. In the 1980s, the Masons donated the theater to the city of Butte, which now leases it to a non-profit organization managing it as the Mother Lode Theater.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

