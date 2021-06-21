Mining City History: Butte's forays into oil refining

Montana entered the oil age in a significant way when oil was discovered at Cat Creek in Fergus County in 1920. It was enough to separate Petroleum County from Fergus, and by 1922 the field was producing about 6,000 barrels a day, a huge volume. The discovery of Kevin-Sunburst Oil Field in 1922 became the second-largest oil field in the Rockies within three years.
Butte always needed fuel for its industrial operations and for domestic uses, so in 1924 Joseph Russell established the Silver Bow Oil Refinery just west of Mt. Moriah Cemetery, where Hollow Contracting operates today. Russell had worked for Augustus Heinze, giving him adequate funds to expand into real estate and the growing oil and gasoline business.
According to historian Mary McCormick, the Silver Bow refinery yielded about 300 gallons of product a day, including aviation fuel, and Russell opened a filling station for vehicles at 630 Utah Street by about 1925. That was followed by his famous “tea-pot” station at the southeast corner of Mercury and Main Streets, with an iconic tea pot sculpture on the roof. Russell’s refining operation continued for five years after his death in 1931.
Butte’s second oil refinery, the Bluebird Oil and Refining Company, was started in 1925-1926 by Kenneth Christie, owner of a successful transfer and storage company. According to news reports in 1926, his operation on the old Anaconda Highway (today’s western extension of Excelsior Avenue) initially processed about 700 barrels a day. Today, the largest oil refinery in the United States, at Port Arthur, Texas, produces about 607,000 barrels per day.
In May 1926, oil from the Bluebird plant was used for the first time to coat Front Street as an alternative to water for keeping down the dust on the dirt street.
The Bluebird facility ceased refining operations in 1931, but the buildings and tanks were ultimately purchased by Socony-Vacuum Oil Company (today’s Mobil, part of Exxon) and leased to Waite Oil for oil storage. Eventually it became a base for distribution of Conoco products. Leslie Waite lived at 1253 Aluminum Street, and under his son, Leslie S. Waite Jr., the company continued to provide local oil supplies to Butte, Anaconda, and Deer Lodge into the 1990s.
Bluebird Oil had a filling station at Park and Montana, a facility replaced about 1940 by the present building which served as a gas station for Mobil Oil and is today’s Pita Pit. Bluebird had a station on Utah as well, plus another at the refinery site on the Anaconda Road. The filling station there is used now for Butte Spay-Neuter Task Force clinics, and the old tank still bears the fading words, “You Can’t Surpass Bluebird.”
