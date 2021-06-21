Mining City History: Butte's forays into oil refining

Montana entered the oil age in a significant way when oil was discovered at Cat Creek in Fergus County in 1920. It was enough to separate Petroleum County from Fergus, and by 1922 the field was producing about 6,000 barrels a day, a huge volume. The discovery of Kevin-Sunburst Oil Field in 1922 became the second-largest oil field in the Rockies within three years.

Butte always needed fuel for its industrial operations and for domestic uses, so in 1924 Joseph Russell established the Silver Bow Oil Refinery just west of Mt. Moriah Cemetery, where Hollow Contracting operates today. Russell had worked for Augustus Heinze, giving him adequate funds to expand into real estate and the growing oil and gasoline business.

According to historian Mary McCormick, the Silver Bow refinery yielded about 300 gallons of product a day, including aviation fuel, and Russell opened a filling station for vehicles at 630 Utah Street by about 1925. That was followed by his famous “tea-pot” station at the southeast corner of Mercury and Main Streets, with an iconic tea pot sculpture on the roof. Russell’s refining operation continued for five years after his death in 1931.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}