Mining City History: Butte's building 'boomlet' of 1898

Butte saw one long boom period from when the busted camp was rejuvenated by silver in 1875 until the crash at the end of World War II, but there were notable spikes in the boom along the way, most notably in 1906-07 and 1916-17. The “boomlet” of 1897-1898 was not as big as those but was still important.

In December 1898 the Anaconda Standard reported that construction for the year had broken all records, including 472 new dwellings and 58 new business blocks, and that was just within the corporate limits of Butte, which excluded Centerville, Meaderville, Walkerville, and many other areas that we’d think of as Butte today.

Twenty of the new buildings cost more than $5,000. Total new construction costs for the year ran to $816,466 excluding the $350,000 for the Hennessey Building which was also completed in 1898. The boom had begun a few years earlier, and the total value of construction for 1897 was just a bit less than for 1898, at $796,206.

Besides the Hennessey, one of the most prominent buildings of 1897-1898 was the $28,000 Beehive Block at 46-48 East Broadway. It was constructed mostly as an office building but included Lander’s furniture and carpet store on the first floor. Although the distinctive beehive-shaped dome on the parapet is gone, much of the original brick and sandstone façade of this building remains and was revealed in the 2021 removal of the modern turquoise facing.

Other important buildings that rose in 1897-1898 included the Butte High School at Park and Idaho and the Florence Hotel on East Broadway. The Florence, Butte’s largest hotel with accommodations for at least 600 miners, rose from the ashes of a fire the previous year, and cost close to $60,000. The Silver Bow Block was completed, and at $85,000 was probably second to the Hennessey in cost. It stood on Granite Street just west of Main until it was destroyed by fire in 1978.

St. James Hospital on Idaho Street constructed a large annex north of the original building, making it “the most complete hospital building to be found in the Northwest.”

Buildings that survive today from the late 1890s boom include the Scandia Hall on South Main, the Cohn Block on West Broadway, and an addition to the Morris Block at Broadway and Montana. Many homes in the Hub Neighborhood, the first suburban, middle-class area of Butte located mostly between Montana and Excelsior Streets, went up in the late 1890s. A block of three connected three-story flats at 403-405-407 West Broadway was built for Mrs. P.A. Harvey. The unusual tile roof added to the $12,000 cost for the building, which is known today as Largey Flats for its ownership by the Patrick Largey family.

Slightly more than half of the 530 new buildings of 1898 cost less than $1,000. Most of them were homes.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

