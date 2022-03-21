Mining City History: Butte was buzzing over 1884 boxing match

Although Butte has a long history of boxing matches, many considered the greatest fight in Butte to be the battle between Duncan McDonald and Pete McCoy on May 18, 1884.

McCoy was recognized as the national middle-weight champion, a sparring partner of John L. Sullivan. Duncan McDonald, a teamster living at 118 S. Arizona Street in Butte, was considered the best fighter in Montana. At a time when Butte’s population was perhaps 5,000, more than 3,000 people came from far and near to witness the bout on the old race track southeast of the city, near today’s East Middle School. The Northern Pacific offered a 60% discount to their normal rates for travel to Butte, less than three years after the first train came to the city.

On May 4, a combination exhibition boxing match and vaudeville show at the Theatre Comique, on Main Street just south of Park, was staged to a standing-room-only crowd to defray the costs of McDonald’s training, and by the day of the match all Butte was buzzing. McDonald, who had never fought a prize fight, kept McCoy busy for two hours and 13 minutes, going 31 rounds with the champ. The Butte Miner devoted nearly four full columns to a literal blow-by-blow report on the fight, and printed 200 extra copies of its special edition covering it, which were all gone before 9:00 a.m.

McCoy, born in Ireland and 27 years old, stood 5 feet 9 inches and weighed in at 142 pounds. McDonald was a Nova Scotia native, age 22, 6 feet tall and 156 pounds. The fight was fought with “Montana hard gloves,” standard skin-tight buckskin gloves, because bare-knuckle fights were illegal in Montana Territory.

McDonald broke his right hand in the seventh round, but continued the battle until the 31st round when McCoy knocked him down long enough for referee N.B. Ringeling (a civil engineer and surveyor who lived on West Galena Street) to call the fight. McDonald continued to surge from his corner, but the fight was over.

The winning purse was $1,000 plus 90% of the gate (the other 10% went to the loser).

Pete McCoy died nine years after the fight with McDonald when he fell into the sea from a boat sailing from New York to Boston. McDonald gave him the longest battle of his career, with the closest other contender losing after 10 rounds.

Duncan McDonald continued to box professionally for about three years. In the early 1900s he managed the gymnasium at the Butte Public Bath House at the corner of Granite and Arizona Streets. He later operated the Alhambra Hot Springs resort near Clancy and became the proprietor of a hotel in Seattle. McDonald died in 1947.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0