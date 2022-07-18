Mining City History: Butte mining connections made Couch wealthy

Cornwall-born Thomas Couch left Britain for the copper mines of Lake Superior in 1863, when he was 20 years old. He knocked around the mines of the west, in Grass Valley, California; White Pine, Nevada; and in Utah before landing in Butte about 1883, and although he did some work for Marcus Daly with a “roving commission” to check out the mines in Neihart and other parts of the state, Couch made his fortune with the Boston & Montana Company.

Couch had become friends with Charles X. Larrabee, owner of the Mountain Chief Mine. When Larrabee’s Mountain View Mining Company merged with the Boston-based Montana Copper Company in 1887 it created the Boston & Montana, which soon became the second largest copper producer in Montana (and in the United States). The Larrabee connection probably led to Couch being appointed superintendent of Boston & Montana’s mines.

Although it’s not evident that he served in the military, Couch was referred to as “Captain,” and when Captain Couch signed on with the Boston & Montana, he received 1000 shares of their stock, valued at $70 each, creating the start of his fortune. Couch spearheaded the purchase of the Pennsylvania Mine for Boston & Montana, but he seemed to become more interested in ranching up the Sun River near Great Falls, and he resigned from the Boston & Montana in 1896 to focus on his ranch there, including raising stallions for the Brelan Horse Company. His $14,000 ranch house was called “the finest farm house in Montana,” built on the ranch he purchased from Robert Vaughn in 1889 for $46,000.

In Great Falls he and his sons ran three telephone companies as well as real estate businesses, but all that was a consequence of the wealth generated by his mining connections in Butte. In Butte, Couch lived in the Lewisohn Building in the first block of Granite Street west of Main (destroyed by fore in 1978). That was appropriate enough, since the building was named for Leonard Lewisohn, one of the New York brothers who led the Boston & Montana until it was acquired by the Amalgamated (Anaconda) Company in 1901.

Couch died in San Francisco in February 1902 at age 58. He still held interests and investments in Butte mines when he died, and left an estate estimated at about $1,000,000 in dollars of 1902. He is buried in Great Falls.