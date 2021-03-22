Mining City History: Butte miner, 3 others killed in Boulder explosion

George W. Hart, an accountant and former miner from Butte, was living in Boulder June 30, 1910 when he began some after-dinner target practice. Unfortunately, the first shot from his .22 rifle penetrated the wall of the nearby Graves Mercantile Company, touching off an explosion of more than 100 pounds of black powder or dynamite. Hart, his wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and a man passing nearby were killed, and at least six others were injured.
Hart was in Boulder to work as a carpenter on the new Jefferson County High School. Before relocating to Boulder, Hart was a driver for the Troy Laundry Company at 230 South Main. He lived with his wife, baby, and Mrs. Hart’s sister Gladys Mifflin at 301 North Crystal Street. They had previously lived in Salt Lake City and Wenatchee, Washington.
Gladys Mifflin was so badly injured in the Boulder explosion that she was not expected to live, but after more than a month in the Murray Hospital in Butte, she did survive. She lived in Butte until 1914 at 31½ West Granite, above a small store that’s gone today. She was an assistant to Mrs. Minnie Bornholdt, a chiropodist (a specialist in foot care) whose office was in the Owsley Block at Park and Main.
Almost every window in Boulder was blown out by the explosion, and the telephone and electrical systems were offline. “The whole town was jarred as if by an earthquake,” according to the Anaconda Standard, and several buildings were destroyed, with many damaged. The Graves Mercantile Company typically had some black powder on hand, although their primary explosives storage magazine was a couple miles outside of Boulder. The neighbors reportedly were unaware of the storage in the store, which was illegal in the city limits.
Two of the injured survivors of the blast, Albert Taylor and William Robinson, both bricklayers, sued Graves Mercantile and its largest shareholders, prominent merchants A.N. and N.B Holter of Helena. The case against the Holters was dismissed, and ultimately, company manager L.H. Graves was convicted of illegal storage of dynamite and served a day in the penitentiary for manslaughter and paid a fine of $1,000. The lenient sentence was mostly a consequence of Graves bending over backwards to accommodate the situation of the injured parties, together with a conclusion of “no malicious intent.” He had already given generously from his personal savings to the victims.
Graves and the Holters sold the company the following year to the L.C. Kellogg Company of Minneapolis, which acquired all the surviving inventory and property of the Graves Mercantile.
