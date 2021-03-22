Mining City History: Butte miner, 3 others killed in Boulder explosion

George W. Hart, an accountant and former miner from Butte, was living in Boulder June 30, 1910 when he began some after-dinner target practice. Unfortunately, the first shot from his .22 rifle penetrated the wall of the nearby Graves Mercantile Company, touching off an explosion of more than 100 pounds of black powder or dynamite. Hart, his wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and a man passing nearby were killed, and at least six others were injured.

Hart was in Boulder to work as a carpenter on the new Jefferson County High School. Before relocating to Boulder, Hart was a driver for the Troy Laundry Company at 230 South Main. He lived with his wife, baby, and Mrs. Hart’s sister Gladys Mifflin at 301 North Crystal Street. They had previously lived in Salt Lake City and Wenatchee, Washington.

Gladys Mifflin was so badly injured in the Boulder explosion that she was not expected to live, but after more than a month in the Murray Hospital in Butte, she did survive. She lived in Butte until 1914 at 31½ West Granite, above a small store that’s gone today. She was an assistant to Mrs. Minnie Bornholdt, a chiropodist (a specialist in foot care) whose office was in the Owsley Block at Park and Main.