Mining City History: Butte Business College earned reputation as finest

Alonzo F. Rice was born in Chilhowee County, Missouri, July 30, 1867. He began rambling around the west in 1884 when he was 17 years old, passing through Butte briefly on his way to short stints in Fort Benton and Great Falls. He returned to Missouri to complete his business education, then secured an office job with the Hecla Mining Company in Glendale, west of Melrose, in 1888.

In Glendale, “under the light of a kerosene lamp,” Rice began his first teaching, training a handful of miners in the finer arts of penmanship. A year later he left Glendale for Butte, where he connected with a friend from business school in Missouri, E.L. Kern, with the firm plan to establish a business college for Butte.

Rice & Kern started modestly, offering classes in the Central School that stood in the block between Park and Broadway and Montana and Academy (Dakota Street today). They conducted nightly classes in penmanship and “pen flourishing” in 48 sessions at $25 for the course beginning in August 1889. Only twenty people signed up, and then only for a few sessions, but by October they had added Arithmetic, Letter Writing, and Spelling classes, with enough attendance that they rented a place at 10 West Copper.

Enrollment continued to expand, and they moved first to 104 East Granite where shorthand and typing classes were added, then to the original Thomas Block on West Park Street where the college operated for much of 1890 and 1891. With the term beginning in January 1892, the Butte Business College occupied the prestigious rooms on the top floor of the Owsley Block at Park and Main, later known as the Medical Arts Center. It soon began to have a reputation as the finest college of business in the Northwest.

The college was in the Owsley Block until 1954 when they moved to 325 West Galena, and from 1962 until it closed in 1975 it was located at 220 N. Alaska Street, south of the the Murray Hospital Annex. Declining enrollments, in part due to competition with the new Vo-Tech school, led to the closure.

In 1912 the Commercial Course tuition was $100 per year, including books. Classes included bookkeeping, “actual business,” commercial arithmetic, commercial law, business letter writing, grammar, spelling, penmanship, and rapid calculation. About 700 students were enrolled, and by 1916 the college boasted more than 10,000 graduates and 14 full-time faculty. Latin, mathematics, history, and science had been added to the curriculum.

Rice retired from managing the college in 1946, and died in 1957 at his home, 814 West Park, at age 90. He had been involved with more than 35,000 students in his career.