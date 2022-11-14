Mining City History: Butte, Anaconda among leaders in skiing craze

The 1932 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York, spurred the growth of recreational skiing across the United States, and Anaconda and Butte were among the leaders in developing the sport in Montana.

Anaconda’s $5,000 ski slide was completed in January 1935, in time for the first Montana Winter Sports Carnival January 13-20, headlined by national amateur ski champion Casper Oimoen. Born in Norway in 1906, he emigrated to Minot, North Dakota in 1923, and Oimoen was naturalized in time to represent the U.S. at the 1932 Olympics where he placed fifth overall in the competition. He won over 400 medals in his career.

Oimoen seemed to have adopted the new Anaconda ski craze in the 1930s. Some accounts say he was attracted in part by a job offer as a mason with the Anaconda Company, but he was certainly the driving force behind the ski excitement in southwest Montana.

The Anaconda ski area was built up Sheep Gulch, straight south of Anaconda, on the eastern flanks of Mt. Haggin. The 1935 Carnival attracted an estimated 8,500 spectators despite minus-10-degree temperatures. Oimoen won the overall tournament competition, but with a ski jump of 195 feet came in second to Salt Lake City’s Einar Fredbo’s 197.

The Butte Ski Club was formally organized in December 1935 at the Park Street YMCA. Buck O’Donnell was president in 1936-1937, and the group initially established a ski course with the help of Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers in the eastern part of Thompson Park, in the vicinity of what is now the Skeeboggan Canyon Trail. The course included ski and toboggan slides and ski jumps. The club planned cabins at the top and bottom, to be paid for by membership dues — $1 per year for adults and 50 cents for children under 18 years old. The Thompson Park ski hill officially opened January 10, 1937.

It was Casper Oimoen again whose support and willingness to give free exhibitions and free ski instruction that drove the success of the Butte Ski Club. In 1937 the group moved informally from Thompson Park to a snowier terrain up Beef Trail, an old cattle-moving path southwest of Butte. Torrential rains in the summer of 1938 destroyed the 30-meter ski jump in Thompson Park, so all the focus shifted to Beef Trail in 1938-39. By 1939, expansion and improvements including a rope tow had made the Beef Trail into a bona fide ski area.

The 900-foot rope tow was powered by a Model A Ford engine, and 2,000 people turned out for its formal opening on January 22, 1939, and to watch slalom races and ski jumping. That year the club also constructed a 20-by-30-foot shelter cabin and installed lights for night skiing. They had a 16-member ski patrol and membership had increased to 304 from the initial 20 in 1935.

The Beef Trail Ski Area lasted until the late 1980s. Casper Oimoen died in 1995. He was inducted into the U.S. Skiing Hall of Fame in 1963.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.