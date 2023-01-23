Mining City History: Bruffey missed mark on toll road but prospered as rancher

George A. Bruffey was born Sept. 24, 1842, in Pocahontas County, Virginia (now part of West Virginia). The family moved to Missouri and then Iowa, but when he was 20 years old, Bruffey headed west.

His party made it to Salmon, Idaho, but news of the gold discoveries at Alder Gulch brought them into the newly formed Montana Territory about 1864. About 1866, as the placers were playing out and his finances had dwindled from $16 to $2.50, Bruffey tried his hand at herding cattle in the Jefferson Valley, but like many others, he was attracted to the short-lived gold boom in Butte.

Bruffey’s most noteworthy contribution to Butte was his attempt to construct a toll road between Butte and Boulder in 1867. The road went up Park Canyon, at the south end of Rampart Mountain, the first drainage north of Horse Canyon where the Columbia Gardens was constructed in the 1890s. The site of the lower reach of the road is occupied by the northern part of the Continental Pit today. It appears that the road was constructed into Elk Park but never made it to Boulder, and Bruffey probably never made a dollar in tolls. Today, Interstate 15 follows the route of Bruffey’s planned road north of the Continental Divide at Woodville.

Although not specifically targeting Bruffey, the Montana Territorial Legislature stopped granting charters for toll roads and eliminated those still in use in 1872 because operators were charging exorbitant fees and failing to maintain roads. After that, county taxes were the main revenue source for maintaining roads and bridges until the state began to do so.

Bruffey worked placer mines in Silver Bow Creek in 1868, coming out with a reported profit of $1,000. The next year, he was at Fish Creek in Madison County, a community on the Jefferson River, where he established the George A. Bruffey Mercantile Co., a cheese factory, had a farm and served as postmaster from 1876 to 1889. Fish Creek was a station on the Salt Lake City road.

George Bruffey is most closely connected to the history of Park County, where he moved in 1889 to operate a ranch and dairy southeast of Livingston. The 83 Ranch is still run by Bruffey’s descendants today. He was elected to the territorial legislature from Madison County in 1872 and to the state legislature from Park County in 1896.

Bruffey’s autobiography, “Eighty-One Years in the West,” was published in 1925 by the Butte Miner Publishing Co. He and his wife, Matilda, had 11 children, most of whom stayed in Montana. Bruffey died in 1928 at the age of 86 and is buried in Livingston.