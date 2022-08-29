Mining City History: Brick ordinance enacted in time of fires, growth

Butte’s first mayor, Henry Jacobs, built the oldest surviving brick structure in Butte in 1878-79 — his home, at the corner of Montana and Granite Streets. The Jacobs administration in 1879-1880 promoted brick construction to combat the fires that swept the growing community’s wooden businesses and homes in the late 1870s and for decades later, passing the first city ordinance regulating construction. Jacobs himself, a German Jew who fought for the South at the siege of Vicksburg in the Civil War, exemplified the growing ethnic diversity that was beginning to create a mining metropolis.

By 1893, the ordinance governing building construction had grown to a 29-page document, specifying that “the walls and outer coverings of all buildings hereafter erected or enlarged within the fire limits of the City of Butte shall be built of stone, brick, or iron, or other incombustible materials … ” Thicknesses of outside, party, and inside walls were specified: the outside walls of a two-story building were to hold at least 24 inches of brick in the basement, 16 inches on the first floor, and 12 inches on the second story. No building was to be erected with less than 8-inch brick walls — and that was just for one-story structures.

The 1893 revised building ordinance was enacted at a time when Butte’s population was exploding tenfold, from 3,363 in 1880 to 30,470 in 1900. And census figures for Butte always reflect only the townsite itself — from the earliest days, the Butte hill was a concentration of humanity, much of it adjacent to, but technically beyond, the city proper and its “fire limits.”

Regulations of all sorts were enacted. Despite Butte’s reputation as a wide-open town, houses of prostitution were declared by ordinance to be public nuisances in 1890, with the fine for operating them $100 per day. Exceeding 6 miles per hour on a bicycle could get you a $50 fine, spitting on the sidewalk cost anywhere from $1 to $100, and failure to hitch your horse resulted in a $5 penalty.

But the building ordinance is by far the most detailed and extensive of all those enacted in that time of growth. The all-important building ordinance was filled with specifications for penalties, ranging from $5 to $300 per day, and up to 90 days imprisonment, depending on the violation. And owners, builders, contractors, architects, occupants, and lessees could all be deemed violators. Building with brick was a serious business in 1890s Butte, and some of the details in the law read like a case study in micromanagement.

Like the rules against prostitution and gambling, the requirement for brick construction was well-meant but often ineffective. Fires bedeviled Butte from its earliest days to the 1980s and beyond, and even “fire-proof” buildings made of brick, stone, and steel, had wood frame interiors that could and did burn. Nonetheless, despite continuing losses, it is largely due to brick that so many historic buildings survive in Butte in the 21st Century. Brick’s permanence symbolizes Butte’s transition from a mining camp and ephemeral boom town to an industrial urban community.