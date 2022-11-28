Mining City History: Braund was East Side boarding house, social center

The Braund House at 1302-1308 East Talbot (later renamed East Mercury) at the corner of Watson Avenue dominated the East Side of Butte for more than 30 years.

It was erected as a relatively small 30-foot by 75-foot two-story boarding house about 1890, but additions in 1897 and 1901 more than doubled its size and added a third story. The expanded dining room alone measured 32 feet square, and the adjacent saloon included a large dance hall.

The Braund became an important social center, serving as a venue for both Democratic and Republican political gatherings on the East Side (complete with marching bands and fireworks at their regular meetings), as well as pool tournaments, high-stakes gambling, emergency hospital for the nearby mines, and residence for more than 150 miners and smelter workers in its 85 residential rooms. Residents paid $1 to $1.50 per day for room and board in the 1890s and 1900s.

The Dutton Mine was a half block east and the Monitor was a half block west, while the massive Pennsylvania and Silver Bow #1 Mines were only three or four blocks away on the lower flanks of the Butte Hill. The East Butte Copper Company owned the Larson Shaft just east of the Dutton Mine as well as the Adams Shaft across Talbot, where T. M. Adams had built his own small smelter in 1894. Many men working at the Parrot Smelter also chose to board at the Braund.

The main line of the Great Northern crossed Talbot 90 feet from the corner of the Braund House, and the street car line to Meaderville ran right in front of it. The neighborhood was a typical Butte working class area, where the Austrian-American Club met across Watson from the Braund.

The Braund House had its own baseball team for many years. According to Jesse Wharton, manager of the Butte Electric Street Railway and later the Columbia Gardens, it was children playing in the dirt at the Braund House that inspired William A. Clark to construct the Columbia Gardens as a gift to the city of Butte.

Long-time proprietor Neil McDonald, a native of Canada, ran the place from its early days until about 1906. McDonald’s wife led meetings of the Thimble Club (embroidery and sewing) in their apartments in the Braund House. In 1906, McDonald’s $40,000 mortgage was foreclosed, so that the Braund was owned successively by A. F. Bray (a Butte grocer), the Daly Bank, and the Centennial Brewery. Forty-seven-year-old McDonald died of a heart attack in 1906.

Two “mysterious” fires in April 1921 led to the demolition of the Braund the following September. It was owned at that time by former Butte Mayor Charles Nevin and his partner Lou Frank. Although there was talk of erecting small apartments on the site in 1950, the lot was empty until a beverage warehouse was built there in the 1950s.

Today the site as well as the adjacent streets are under the southern edge of the Berkeley Pit.