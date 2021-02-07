Mining City History: Bert Mooney, the man Butte's airport is named for

The first scheduled commercial airline flight in the United States was a 23-minute trip across Tampa Bay, from St. Petersburg to Tampa, Florida, in 1914. That was three years after the first airplane flight in Butte in 1911, a daredevil display that attracted thousands of people.

By 1919 Butte had an airfield, a dirt track called Marr Field near Lake Avoca and the Butte Country Club. Exhibition flights and flying instruction used it, and in 1920 the Anaconda Standard newspaper was flown from Anaconda to Marr Field. Eight years later, in 1928, commercial air travel came to Butte.

The Butte National Airport was built in 1927 at the same location as the present airport. Later that year, Charles Lindbergh flew the Spirit of St. Louis into Butte as part of a national celebration of his trans-Atlantic flight. The hangar where his plane was parked has been preserved and restored.