Mining City History: Ben-Hur comes to Butte

“The greatest spectacle of our time;” the “unapproachable success of the decade.” Ben-Hur premiered in Butte February 14, 1913.

The Klaw and Erlanger production based on Lew Wallace’s 1887 book opened at New York’s Broadway Theater in 1899. By the time it closed in 1920, an estimated 20 million people had seen it, including those who attended the 21-year road show that included Butte.

Butte’s Broadway Theater, at Broadway and Montana Streets, opened in 1901 with a seating capacity of 2,175, reputedly the largest theater between Chicago and San Francisco. Every seat was filled for the Saturday matinee and two evening performances of Ben-Hur, even at the cost of 50 cents to $2.00 a seat. Most standard Vaudeville shows at the time cost 10 cents to 50 cents a seat.

The cast and crew of 200 included British-born Thomas Holding, who filled the role of Ben-Hur. Wedgwood Nowell joined the troupe in 1912 as Messala. Both went on to careers in silent films.

By far the most demanding aspect of the lavish production was staging the chariot race. In Butte, Phillip Lynch, a special engineer who traveled in advance of the production, set up the motors and gears for the race, which included 12 horses in three teams of four galloping on stage. The horses were specially trained at a “thespian horse college” in New York.

They ran on huge treadmills driven by motors beneath the stage, while the background scenery passed behind them. That display consisted of 3,000 square feet of canvas in a strip 80 feet long that rotated on immense cylinders at 1,200 feet per minute, creating the illusion of the chariots racing. The mechanism was reported to be “noiseless” through the use of ball bearings. Blowers beneath the floor simulated dust rising from the horses’ hooves. It must have been an exceptional effort to remodel the theater for just three shows, but that’s what was done across the country and internationally.

The chariots were on their own motors turning their wheels, which were not actually in contact with the stage floor. At the critical moment, an electrical motor blew the wheels off Mesalla’s chariot and the floor beneath it pulled back so that Ben-Hur could win.

The society columns in the Anaconda Standard and Butte Miner were full of lists of names of people from the region who travelled to Butte to see Ben-Hur, including at least 24 from Dillon. The other theaters could only look on jealously, comparing their own productions to Ben-Hur. The Empress boasted that its staging of “Suburban Winner,” a racing play, was “as thrilling as Ben-Hur,” with “the greatest horse race ever staged.” But with only three horses to Ben-Hur’s even dozen, one has to wonder.

Butte’s Broadway Theater was later renamed the Montana and was demolished in 1988.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

