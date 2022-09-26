Mining City History: Basin Creek Reservoir supplied Butte's growing demand

Basin Creek was one of the earliest sources of water for Butte. A flume was constructed to bring water from the creek into town in 1884, and just eight years later the new Butte City Water Company began construction of a 101-foot dam on the creek to create a reservoir, which was completed in 1895.

The caretaker’s house at the Basin Creek Reservoir was constructed in the spring and summer of 1913 to replace an old watchman’s cabin. Andrew F. Munroe was the engineer with the Butte Water Company in charge of the operation. His daily field notebook, preserved at the Butte Archives, reveals the plans, sketches, and details of this custom project, as well as weather events and the occupants of the creek. Munroe’s drawings are true to the ultimate appearance of the house.

The work began in April 1913, with the foundation laid out on April 29. By May 8, foundation forms were to have been started. The schedule called for frame up on May 23, and “shingles all on roof” May 24. The huge chimney would take two weeks to build, from May 31 to June 14. But with flooring in on June 21 and trim installed June 23, the work would be done in about two months.

The same year the water company raised the lower Basin Creek dam by 12 feet, effectively doubling the volume of the reservoir, part of $125,000 in improvements to the water supply system in 1913.

Basin Creek Reservoir was developed to supply water to Butte’s growing demand in the early 20th century. By the 1890s, Butte lacked enough water for its industrial needs and its large population, so the reservoirs on Basin Creek were built, together with the 1899 pump station to bring water over the Continental Divide from the Big Hole River, a process that continues today. The Moulton Reservoir north of Walkerville was constructed in 1907.

The wooden pipe system that carried water from Basin Creek was replaced by a 24-inch steel pipeline in 1959.

The Basin Creek water source was for most of its history so pure that no filtration was required (one of only a handful of water sources in the nation to have that designation), but in recent years runoff, in part a result of forest loss through beetle kill, has contaminated the reservoir. Butte-Silver Bow completed a filtration plant for water from the reservoir in 2017, and the land near the reservoir was opened to some kinds of recreation in 2021.

The park below the Basin Creek Dam, where the caretaker’s house is located, was for many years a recreational spot and destination for Butte’s residents, by most accounts second only to Columbia Gardens as a playground for an enjoyable outing.

Engineer Munroe, who drew the sketches for the house, roomed in 1913 at 133 West Broadway (the Morris Block) above what is now Wilhelm’s Floral Shop. He evidently found time to fish, although based on a note with a fish drawing, it might have been caught by George Corbett. All his drawings recall the enjoyment and professionalism of a house builder of 100 years ago.