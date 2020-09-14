Mining City History: Anaconda's first school opened in October 1883

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Anaconda began to grow the instant construction began on Marcus Daly’s concentrator and smelter system in the summer of 1883. Children lived in Anaconda from the start, and they first attended school in a small cabin about a mile west of town. The teacher there was Judge M.J. Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick had so many connections to the early business, judicial, and political life of Anaconda that the Ohio native was commonly called the “Father of Anaconda.” He lived on Cherry Street between Fourth and Fifth.

By the spring of 1884, at least 35 students justified the new school that was built and opened in October 1883 on the north side of Commercial Avenue near its intersection with Chestnut Street. The first regular teacher was Professor R. C. Ames, but he only taught in the new school during 1884 before moving to Butte, where he worked as the agent for the Utah and Montana Machinery Company.