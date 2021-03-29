Mining City History: Anaconda's Club Moderne dates to 1937

The Club Moderne on East Park Street in Anaconda was built in 1937 for original owner John Francisco. Anaconda carpenter Frank Wullus, an immigrant born in Belgium in 1905, was the primary contractor for the construction, but the curved corner and Carrara glass façade were designed and installed by workers from the Fuller Paint and Glass Company of Butte.

Carrara is a trade name for pigmented structural glass developed by the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company in 1906. They created it as a low-cost alternative to expensive Carrara marble, and it was an ideal element in the 1930s Streamline Moderne architecture style exemplified by the Club Moderne.

The Fuller Paint Company was established in San Francisco in 1849 by W.P. Fuller, taking advantage of the California Gold Rush. The company branched out all over the United States, and eventually took over the store occupied by the Riddell Paint & Art Company at 131 West Park Street in Butte. Fuller’s franchise in Butte was managed by William Duran from 1946 to 1966, and then as Duran’s Fuller Paints at the same location until he retired in 1977. The space is occupied today by Cavanaugh’s County Celtic Irish store.