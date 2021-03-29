Mining City History: Anaconda's Club Moderne dates to 1937

The Club Moderne on East Park Street in Anaconda was built in 1937 for original owner John Francisco. Anaconda carpenter Frank Wullus, an immigrant born in Belgium in 1905, was the primary contractor for the construction, but the curved corner and Carrara glass façade were designed and installed by workers from the Fuller Paint and Glass Company of Butte.
Carrara is a trade name for pigmented structural glass developed by the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company in 1906. They created it as a low-cost alternative to expensive Carrara marble, and it was an ideal element in the 1930s Streamline Moderne architecture style exemplified by the Club Moderne.
The Fuller Paint Company was established in San Francisco in 1849 by W.P. Fuller, taking advantage of the California Gold Rush. The company branched out all over the United States, and eventually took over the store occupied by the Riddell Paint & Art Company at 131 West Park Street in Butte. Fuller’s franchise in Butte was managed by William Duran from 1946 to 1966, and then as Duran’s Fuller Paints at the same location until he retired in 1977. The space is occupied today by Cavanaugh’s County Celtic Irish store.
The overall design of the Club Moderne was by Bozeman architect Fred F. Willson. After his training at Montana State and Columbia University and an extensive study tour in Europe, Willson managed the architectural office of Link and Haire in Butte from 1906 until he relocated to Bozeman in 1910. Willson roomed at the Leonard Hotel and worked in Link and Haire’s offices on the top floor of the State Savings Bank (today’s Metals Bank building).
John A. “Skinny” Francisco opened the Rustic Tavern when prohibition ended in 1933 in a building adjacent to the vacant corner of Park and Ash Streets where he built the Club Moderne. The building cost $25,000 and had its grand opening October 9, 1937. Francisco was born in Anaconda in 1906 and had worked for the Anaconda Reduction Works and as a switchman on the Butte, Anaconda, and Pacific Railroad. He was a charter member of the Anaconda local of the Bartenders Union, and he ran the Club Moderne until his death in 1982. John Francisco’s father Anthony was a native of Croatia.
In addition to the primary contractors, Sullivan Paint of Anaconda did the work in the metal trim exterior and Butte Neon designed the interior and exterior signage. Jacobson Furniture of Anaconda installed the aluminum Venetian blinds and chrome and leather furniture and lamps, and Duval Hardware did the plumbing while Marcotte Electric wired the lighting fixtures.
The Club Moderne was remodeled in 1948 and severely damaged by a fire in 2016 but reopened in 2017. The place was named "America's Favorite Historic Bar" in a 2016 contest sponsored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.