Mining City History: Anaconda and the Rothschilds

Even before Marcus Daly’s Anaconda Mining Company was incorporated on January 19, 1891, rumors were rampant that the company would be sold to foreign interests, especially to the French-English Rothschild family, the richest in the world.

When incorporation showed August Belmont as a trustee of the new Anaconda, the Butte Miner pulled no punches about the possible Rothschild connection, because Belmont and his company were the financial representatives of the Rothschilds in America. The Rothschilds already had connections to Butte through their ownership in the 1880s and early 1890s of the rich Bluebird silver mine near Rocker.

Rumors persisted through early 1891 that the stock in the new company was being sold to the Rothschilds, but everyone from the estate of the original investor George Hearst to Daly’s mouthpiece, the Anaconda Standard, denied it. When an actual sale of 25% of Anaconda stock went to the Rothschild syndicate for $7.5 million in October 1895, the Miner again pounced on it, speculating that they would buy the other 75% in short order and bemoaning the idea that foreigners would control Butte.

The Rothschilds were clearly trying to control the world copper market, acquiring mining company Rio Tinto and others, and by the late 1890s they controlled about 40% of the world’s copper. But by 1899, the Rothschilds had failed to increase their ownership in Anaconda, and Marcus Daly made his famous deal with Henry Rogers and William Rockefeller, both associated with the Standard Oil Trust.

Rogers had acquired stock options from Marcus Daly, reportedly for $39 million, for a majority interest in the Anaconda company. Initial rumors said the Standard Oil men were contributing $200 million to a new combined umbrella company, with J.P. Morgan and the Rothschilds at $100 million each. But when the Amalgamated Copper Company was organized on April 27, 1899, the total capitalization was $75 million, mostly from Rogers and Rockefeller, with Marcus Daly as President. The Rothschilds had been bought out.

Within two years, Amalgamated had taken control of all of Daly’s mining companies, including Anaconda and Washoe, and Anaconda’s primary competitors, Butte & Boston and Boston & Montana.

Marcus Daly died in 1900, and Rogers became president of Amalgamated. Rogers himself died in 1909, and John Ryan became president not only of Amalgamated, but of the Montana Power Company and Daly’s bank.

Despite the close connection between Rogers and William Rockefeller and the Standard Oil Trust, there was no legal relationship between Standard Oil or John D. Rockefeller and Amalgamated Copper. Although the individual companies under the Amalgamated umbrella were technically separate companies, those in Butte were effectively managed as one company. When the Amalgamated was dissolved July 30, 1915, the successor was one company: Anaconda Copper Mining Company.

