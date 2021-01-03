Mining City History: An opulent Chinese New Year meal in 1896

On February 12, 1896, Dr. Huie Pock and another prominent Chinese man, Tom Lee, gave a dinner in honor of the Chinese Year of the Monkey. The guest list reflected Huie Pock’s station in Butte, even though he had only been here for four or five years.
The guests included Judge R.F. Turner, Justice of the Peace, whose office was at 24 N. Main and residence at 117 West Woolman. James Dingevon, a real estate developer, roomed at the Stephens Hotel, 144 West Park. Burr C.W. Evans was a stock broker specializing in mining stocks whose office and residence were at 16 N. Main Street, within the Owsley Block that had been completed about 4 years earlier. The Owsley Block also held the offices and lodgings of John Grice and John McClernan, law partners. John G. Vigeant, a bookkeeper who attended the party, lived at 544 South Wyoming.
Dr. Pock’s second wife, “recently arrived from China,” was present along with Miss Huie Loy (Huie Toy) and Master Luie Pock (Huie Shaw) – the doctor’s children by his first marriage — as well as Camp Sing, another Chinese-American.
The 13-course meal included different imported Chinese wines and liqueurs with each course. Remember, this was Butte in February 1896.
The meal began with bird’s nest soup, and bird’s nest and chicken fricassee, followed by fish fins with minced ham and chicken. Liqueurs were available including En Ka Va and Liquorine, which were probably coffee-based and licorice-based, respectively.
The banquet included rice a la Chinese (probably what we’d call fried rice today) and imported Chinese pork cooked a la Pekin (heavy on ginger and garlic), with coffee sauce. Macaroni and Chinese dried oysters came as side dishes. Imported Chinese oranges and liquor extracted from lily root were provided with this course.
The likely main course was chicken, seasoned with dates and chestnuts a la Hong Kong, which was a somewhat westernized version of Cantonese. Additional dishes included dried abalone seasoned with Korean dates, jellyfish seasoned with lily root, and mushrooms a la Wah Hai Wai, a variant Hong Kong style. The guests also found bowls of stewed octopus and dried starfish with haw rinds a la Kong Suie. “Kong Suie” is probably an archaic rendering of “Guangxu,” the Chinese emperor from 1875 to 1908, and this cooking style probably was named to lend prestige to the meal.
The meal was served on Chinaware of “the best imported hand painted kind and the cutlery was coin silver.” Following the meal the guests smoked imported Siamese cigars.
Dr. Pock in 1896 lived at 119 South Main, the site where later (1909) the building housing today's Pekin Noodle Parlor was constructed. It’s likely that his home was the site of the gathering.
