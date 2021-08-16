Mining City History: A distinguished courthouse is built for $100,000 in 1898-1899

Deer Lodge County was one of the original nine counties established for Montana Territory in 1864. It extended as far north as the Canadian border and Silver Bow, west of Butte, was the first county seat. Changing population centers resulted in the separation of Silver Bow County in 1881, and in 1893 the remaining county was divided into Granite and Deer Lodge Counties, but the name “Deer Lodge” went to the portion containing Anaconda, the largest city. The town of Deer Lodge became the seat of Granite County, which was further subdivided in 1901 into Powell County (with Deer Lodge the county seat) and the remnant of Granite County (Philipsburg).

The Deer Lodge County Court House in Anaconda was constructed in 1898-1899, financed by a $100,000 bond approved by voters, on a plot of land purchased by the county for $10,000. Anaconda’s Dolan and Hamill Construction Company began work in June 1898 under a $96,750 budget, beating out two other bidders, one of which was only $240 greater. The ultimate cost of construction exceeded the bonded amount of $100,000 by just $539.