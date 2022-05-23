Mining City History: 100 block of East Park once thrived

In 1884, East Park Street was an important conduit into uptown Butte, just as it is today. It funneled traffic from the east as well as travelers coming up from the railroad stations on Front Street, at a time when neither Montana nor Main Street went through, and Arizona was the principal route north to the business district.

The important intersection at Park and Arizona was occupied on the south corners in 1884 by the Quebec House, a lodging run by John Guenette, and the Butte City Hotel, managed by E.N. Bowen. The northeast corner of Park and Arizona (137 East Park) was a small drug store with a dwelling in the rear, a building that survives today as one of the few pre-1884 structures in Butte. The block on the north side of Park between Arizona and Wyoming Streets also held a blacksmith shop, a cobbler, a carpenter, a grocery, and a small house.

As Butte grew, so did that block. Between 1888 and 1891, the two-story building at 123-131 East Park that until recently housed the Butte Rescue Mission was erected, along with a building to the east at 135 East Park, next to the drug store on the corner which had become a grocery store. That structure, another two-story building, replaced the blacksmith shop and was also a grocery together with a men’s clothing store.

The Rescue Mission building was called the Pennsylvania House and included four storefronts and access to the lodgings upstairs. There was a hardware and stove dealer with a tin shop in the rear, as well as a restaurant in the middle and a wholesale liquor dealership in the eastern portion at 131 East Park.

In 1890 E. H. Sherman, “the undertaker,” moved from 118 Utah to 131 East Park, the eastern store front of the Rescue Mission building. Sherman had come to Butte about 1889, and was a seller of organs, pianos, and sewing machines as well as an undertaker. In 1901, he expanded from 131 to include the space at 129 East Park, the middle section of the Rescue Mission building. About 1946 that storefront became Reardon’s Plumbing & Heating, and in 1961 it became the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop, succeeded eventually by the Butte Rescue Mission.

The grocery and liquor store at 137 East Park were run in the 1880s by Donat Dorais, a prominent French-Canadian businessman who lived at 309 East Broadway. Despite the small size of the building on the northwest corner of Park and Arizona, Dorais’ grocery was portrayed as “carrying the largest retail stock in the city.”

Dorais came to Butte in 1884 when he was 19 years old and was elected a city alderman in 1896. His clerk and father-in-law, Frank X. Girard, took over the grocery next door at 135 East Park about 1903. In 1905, the building was owned by Delia Hirbour, widow of Emanuel Hirbour who had built the Hirbour Tower, second skyscraper west of the Mississippi, in 1901. By 1918, 135 East Park housed the Majestic Saloon, run by Julius Rodoni and Felix Tatti. They also operated another saloon on Daly Street in Walkerville.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

