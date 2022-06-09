 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mineral and Gem Show at Butte Civic Center this weekend

Dolly — one of the finest amethyst scepters ever found in Montana

Gems such as this amethyst scepter found in Montana can be seen at the Butte Mineral and Gem Show.

Mineral, gem show at Civic Center

Rock hounds are encouraged to attend the Butte Mineral and Gem Show  from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Butte Civic Center annex, 1340 Harrison Ave.

The show will feature 15 retail dealers of fine jewelry, minerals, fossils and gems. The kids’ corner is back and there will be a garnet table, including some sapphires, a table for making pendants out of Montana agate and much more.

Items in a silent auction will include a prismatic faceting machine with laps, tumblers and more.

Admission is $3 for adults and children under 12 are free.

