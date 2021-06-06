Mine safety expert's published findings revisited

“Although there were several men on this level, and all took measures to extinguish the flame, the extremely flammable nature of the cable insulation and the dryness of the shaft timbers caused the flame to spread so rapidly that within five minutes of the initial ignition the hot gases had converted the chippy compartment of the shaft with a velocity of downcast air over 700 feet per minute into an upcast, and rapidly filled the 2,400-foot station with smoke to such an extent that all men were driven from the station in less than 15 minutes after the fire started.”

As for the Speculator Mine, Harrington believed the mine’s hot and humid air helped to escalate the out-of-control conditions.

He explained that “as the hot and the practically saturated air from the lower parts of the mine neared the surface it cooled and condensed and much water dropped back in the shaft … and always prevented the entrance of much air from the lower levels into the shaft.”

Harrington also explained that “the open drifts between shafts on the 700, 600, and 2,400 quickly filled the Speculator with poisonous fumes.”

By June 10, it was estimated that about half of the victims, along with seven horses, had been brought to the surface. Many more men would be added to the list of dead, only a few would be found alive.