Milling, paving work on the Whitehall East Project begins

WHITEHALL — The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will begin milling and paving work on the Whitehall East Project Monday, July 18. This project will resurface and rehabilitate approximately 6 miles of Montana Highway 69 east of Whitehall.

The process of milling and repaving the roadway means that the presence of construction will increase significantly. Motorists should expect possible delays when traveling through work zones along this stretch of highway. MDT estimates work in town will last from three to four weeks depending on weather. Following construction in town, the project will proceed east along the highway before ending at the intersection of MT 69 and MT 2.

Crews will be off the road by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, and will return on Monday, July 25, to accommodate Frontier Days. MDT and Riverside Contracting are committed to reducing traffic impacts as much as possible.

“Milling and paving MT 69 is the single largest aspect of the Whitehall East Project,” said MDT Butte District Engineering Project Manager Gary Berg. “It is the part of the project that will take the most time to complete. Please slow down and use caution when traveling through the project area as road conditions will change daily.”

During construction, motorists can expect:

• Traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

• Traffic signals, pilot cars and flaggers will direct motorists through work zones.

• Up to 15-minute delays.

• Reduced speeds.

• Width restrictions. (Visit www.511mt.net for the most up-to-date width restrictions)

• Work will be noisy and dusty.

• Work can take place during daylight hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Work zones can be up to two miles in length.

This preventative maintenance project will extend the life of MT 69 and provide a smooth driving surface for many years. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2022. More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/whitehalleast/.

To sign up for email notifications about construction activities, text ‘WHITEHALL’ to 22828. To receive text notifications, text ‘WHITEHALL’ to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350.