Clarence Miller wore a prosthetic leg. It weighed something near 25 pounds, with an open harness and a strap extending up over his shoulder to help him disperse the burden. A one-legged man might not be the obvious choice to run a shoe store. But when you consider the discomfort of that wooden leg and how Clarence’s remaining foot came to bear more than its share of his weight, you can see why a careful, comfortable fit became his life’s work.

That work is Miller’s Boots and Shoes, a historic Butte shop seeking a new owner to keep that legacy alive in the 21st century.

Clarence Miller was born in Iowa in 1893 and knew leather — his father was a harness maker.

He lost his leg two inches below the knee due to an infection when he was 16.

“It never kept him from doing anything,” recalled his daughter, Linda McElroy. “If he had a problem, he wouldn’t go to a doctor — he’d just take his leg off and make adjustments.”

“You never knew when you walked in the back room if you were going to find him with a leg or not,” added Dan McElroy, her husband.

Clarence came to Butte around 1915 and went directly into the mines. He tried to keep his disability a secret, but got fired for it once the boss discovered his leg. Accidents and slips betrayed him, too.

“I knew I couldn’t work in the mines forever,” Clarence said. So he ordered up some shoe repair tools.

A Butte disaster

The tools were in the mail when, on June 8, 1917, Clarence and his brother Elmer showed up to work at the Speculator Mine.

“I was talking with the shift boss, Jack Hammil, and he had told me that they had just lost a cable worth between $5,000 and $6,000 [worth almost $120,000 today] by its dropping down the shaft. He hadn’t much more than told me that when I noticed the smoke and called his attention to it,” Clarence told the Butte Miner a few days later.

As that expensive cable fell (ironically, it was the last step in installing a fire suppression system), the lead sheathing stripped away and the oil-soaked cloth insulation below it was exposed. As a shift boss examined the damage, the open flame on the carbide lantern lit the cloth on fire. The Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine disaster would claim 168 lives and is still considered the worst hard rock mining disaster in the history of the United States.

The fire devoured the oxygen throughout the levels of the mine. Clarence and the foreman knew they had to run, but they couldn’t leave their comrades unwarned.

“There were five men on the south side of the shaft, we were on the north side, and Mr. Hammil and I started to get them out of the danger zone. The gas was so strong, however, that we could not get to them and then we started to warn the other men on the level.”

With the shaft — their means of escape — a deadly flue of fire and gas, the only way out of the Speculator was through drifts that intersected with other mines. While his boss ran to warn others, Clarence waited for any others trying to escape, knowing they wouldn’t be able to find their way out in the smoke.

“I waited in the gas for the four men who were on the 2,000 level and if they hadn’t come when they did I would have had to leave. The gas was so thick that I couldn’t have stood it more than 30 seconds longer,” he said.

“In order to see where we were putting our feet, we had to hold the lamp close to the floor and walk stooped over.”

Their escape lay behind a pile of rubble and waste rock blocking the tunnel. The men battered the bulkhead with mine timbers until it gave way enough for them to crawl through.

The Miller brothers didn’t take time to rejoice in their narrow escape from death. They returned to the Badger to try to access the Speculator again at the 1,800-foot and 2,000-foot levels, to rescue the men left behind. The gas drove them back, so they went to the Diamond mine and tried again, and again the gas was too strong. Both brothers were hailed as heroes.

“It was a terrible tragedy. We didn’t realize how bad it was until a few days later,” brother Elmer Miller said.

Clarence vowed he’d never again set foot underground.

A few days later, his shoe repair equipment arrived in the mail.

In the beginning

On June 21, 1917, Clarence opened Miller’s Boots and Shoes at 419½ Arizona St.

“Why, people were three or four abreast then,” Clarence said, describing the cobblestone street where dray horses pulled loads from the warehouse district to Uptown and four railroad depots discharged their passengers within blocks of his shop.

Miller’s has operated continuously since except for three years during World War II. That was when, Clarence said, “I went into the Army, and all the help went into the Army. It was the only time the doors have been closed.”

When Clarence opened his shop in 1917, there were 55 shoe repair businesses in Butte. “It was all leather in those days,” he told The Standard in 1976. “It was so hot [and] dry. [The miner’s boots] would be soaking wet, and then the heat would get them so hot they’d crack and pop.” Leather soles might only last three shifts in the wet, acidic mine environment.

In 1932, the business moved one block south to its current location at 301 S. Arizona, a former storeroom for Centennial Brewing.

Repairs formed the backbone of the business until experienced help became difficult to find, even as Carl, Clarence’s son, moved in to help run the family business.

“When we quit [doing shoe repair], the business was the best it ever was,” Carl said in a 1986 interview. “For 30 years, our phone number was unlisted because people would just pester you to death” with repair requests. Customers’ boots filled the windows 4 feet deep. “You could look in the window and see if your shoes were coming up.”

But by the 1970s, technology had changed enough that repairs no longer made sense.

“We learned enough to put a heel on a cowboy boot,” Dan McElroy said. “I could glue on a sole — that was about the limit of our expertise.”

“The construction of shoes [was that they] weren’t made to be fixed anymore,” added Mick Ringsak, the husband of Carl’s daughter Claire.

Mick and Dan partnered in the business after Carl’s retirement. Mick came along in the late 1970s after he served in the Army. Dan was a Tech graduate, and a mining engineer for the Anaconda Co. until it shut down its Butte operations in 1983.

“Then my father-in-law made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Dan said.

He handled ordering, while Linda managed the accounting, Mick worked the sales floor and Claire filled in anywhere she was needed, though she liked some jobs more than others: “When [Linda was] on vacation and I had to take over [accounting] I swore a lot!”

Together, the four focused on one of Miller’s original tenets: the “cents per mile investment: A shoe that costs more usually lasts longer.”

Market changes

Long-lasting rubber and plastic boots came into regular use in the 1960s, and changes in the methods of cattle raising and leather tanning produced a product inferior to the vat-tanned hides of years before.

“Leather’s not nearly as good as it used to be,” Mick said.

“By the time you wore them two or three years, there wasn’t anything worth repairing anymore,” Dan said.

Miller’s adapted to selling only new shoes. Cowboy boots, moccasins, pack boots, sneakers, and a full line of horse tack and saddles filled the retail space and worked its way into every corner of the building. The family secured contracts with major employers in the area: Barrett Minerals, the Golden Sunlight mine, the lumber mill in Deer Lodge.

“You’d get a new contract and 200 guys would come in, and you’d see that 70% of the shoes they were wearing were the wrong size,” Dan said.

By measuring each customer individually and putting them in boots that actually fit their feet, Miller’s gathered a devoted customer base.

“But you have to have the inventory,” Mick added. “We had all kinds of customer loyalty, third- and fourth-generation customers. I bet a third to half of our customers came back to us just because we could get them the right size.”

“We went from miners and logging boots to carrying everything from the first pair of shoes an infant would wear to women’s comfort — we never did get into high heels, anything like that — but sneakers and the like,” Dan said.

Mick remembered one customer who wore a 14EEE. “He was a customer for life because he was used to ordering [shoes] and waiting 8-10 weeks, and he could come to Miller’s and walk out with a pair or two of shoes.”

“Or three!” Dan added.

Those customers made it more than “just” a retail establishment.

“It wasn’t just a store, it was a gathering place,” Claire said.

The wood stove in the old kitchen always had a pot of coffee on, and a collection of mugs made it clear everyone was welcome to a cup. From veterans to old miners and Butte regulars, anyone could stop in any time for a chat. Clarence worked in the store until he was 88, and with his unusual expertise attracted other residents with wooden limbs who might need a little adjustment or fix.

At their own retirement, the Ringsaks and McElroys were most proud of the impeccable customer service reputation Miller’s carried throughout the western United States. The shoe store, Mick said in a 1986 interview, is “the closest thing to a Norman Rockwell hardware store that you’ll find.”

A new chapter

“I was tired of seeing small businesses in Butte close.”

Those are the words of Luke Davis and his wife, Amanda, who purchased the store from the McElroys and Ringsaks in 2014. “It was an opportunity to own my own business. Keeping a family business going, and teach my young kids the work ethic, teach them the right way to run a business.

“Small businesses are so important for communities like Butte and the surrounding areas,” Davis said.

Customers still come in from Dillon, Deer Lodge and Helena just like in the early days of the store. “There’s not a lot of places that are like this — the bigger stores offer some of the same lines but they don’t have workers who care about people’s feet,” Davis said.

Like the Millers, Davis, too, takes pride in his customer service and responsiveness to customer requests. Under his ownership, the store has moved toward brands that feature comfort straight out of the box rather than requiring a break-in period. “People can come in with a problem with their feet and you can help them solve a problem or take that pain away. It’s really rewarding to do that.”

He continues to offer safety-toe work boots through the Red Wing lines, but he has also added different insoles and product lines like Goertzen handmade leather bags.

“Sketchers is a brand I added because so many people asked for it,” he said. “Birkenstocks, too — it’s done really well.”

Now, Davis is looking for someone to capitalize on the potential of the Butte landmark while honoring its long tradition. The Davis family has put Miller’s up for sale as Luke moves to a management position locally. Amanda will continue to teach.

“We will be staying here in Butte and hopefully continuing to shop at Miller’s,” he said.

“I would love to see it continue to be here and continue to supply footwear to the community,” Davis said. “I’d love to see it grow. There’s possibility here. I’d like to see the good customer service continue.”

One of the possibilities includes a return to boot repair, an oft-requested service in the area. “It would be neat to see someone who could come in and continue that—there’s a need for it,” Davis said.

With over 100 years of service to Butte, Davis won’t be closing the store during the transition. After all, Miller’s is still considered one of the “gateway” stores in Butte, a unique landmark in a city full of historic places: “They stop at Steele’s, have a pork chop ... and come in here. So it’s kind of fun that we’re one of those places.”