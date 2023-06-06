Editor's note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

Mike Duffy has many fond memories of the Columbia Gardens, but one particular memory stands out.

In the spring of 1967, Duffy was a senior at Boys Central High School and was planning to attend his prom at the Gardens’ pavilion. With the theme, “Bon Voyage,” he and his classmates had constructed the prow of an ocean liner at the entrance to the dance hall. An added bonus was in order to get to the dance floor, couples would have to walk down the ship’s gangplank.

That’s not all they did and it took some time to complete.

In keeping with their “around the world” theme, inside the pavilion was a South Sea island, a French café, Egyptian pyramids and an authentic Native American teepee, complements of classmate Ed Bartoletti.

“We worked several evenings on the project up until the eve of the dance,” said Duffy, who was the senior class president.

It was the eve of the dance that stands out in Duffy’s mind.

The night before the dance, the crew left the pavilion around 11 p.m. and as they got to the parking lot, witnessed something unusual — “a spectacular display” of the northern lights.

“We took it as an omen for a successful prom,” said Duffy, “which turned out to be the case.”

While in high school, Duffy worked at the Gardens and one of his jobs was to walk the roller coaster tracks and replace split or rotten boards, under the direction of Jerry Bugni.

“One of the nicest guys I’ve ever known,” said Duffy.

Not only did Duffy contribute to the upkeep of the roller coaster, it was also his favorite ride. As a young boy, though, he preferred the cowboy swings to the large slides, which he found somewhat intimidating.

“I would try to get them to swing high enough to ‘crack’ them against the cross bar,” said Duffy of the cowboy swings.

As a teen working at the Gardens, a morning ritual would bring him back to those “intimidating” slides of his youth. With shovel in hand, Duffy would find himself at the base of these slides, loosening up the sand and sawdust that had become wet from the dew or hardened from the over-night frost.

Picnics were a favorite outlet for the Duffy family and the Gardens was a preferred choice.

“More often than not our meal consisted of homemade pasties and coleslaw,” said Duffy.

Duffy recalled that afterward eating, the family would head for the rides or hit the boardwalk where numerous games could be played. He fondly remembered Frank Panisko, a professional clown who ran Paneek’s Carnival Emporium on the Gardens’ boardwalk.

“I generally don’t care for clowns, but Frank was different, a genuinely friendly and comforting friend to every Butte kid,” said Duffy.

The high school graduate would soon head off to college and moved back to his hometown 10 years ago, so he was not here to witness the Gardens’ final days.

“I recall my parents being very disheartened by the demise of an enduring source of happy family memories,” said Duffy.