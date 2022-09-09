Mid-term voters to cast their ballots at former Herberger's in Butte

The mid-term election is just two months away, but Linda Sajor-Joyce, clerk and recorder for Butte-Silver Bow County, is confident everything will go according to plan.

At Thursday night’s Council of Commissioners meeting, the former Herberger’s Department Store at the Butte Plaza Mall was officially designated the Nov. 8 polling place for Butte precincts 1 through 22.

By law, Sajor-Joyce must notify voters of their voting location at least 30 days prior to the election. She will make that deadline, with time to spare.

“Everything is in place to go to the printers,” said Sajor-Joyce, “and ballots will be out before the deadline.”

Ballots are not Joyce’s only issue. Preparations are underway to move essential equipment to the mall, including 200 voting booths, two voting tabulators, along with three ExpressVote systems that will mark ballots.

Four other ExpressVote systems will be placed at additional polling locations in Silver Bow County — the Rocker Community Fire Hall, Ramsay Elementary School, Divide Grange Hall and Melrose Elementary School.

All voting equipment is being stored in an undisclosed location.

Sajor-Joyce and her crew's preparation plan includes an internal map of the temporary polling place at Herberger’s.

“We will be nailing that down in the next couple of weeks,” she said.

The detailed internal map will include the location of all the outlets in the facility, as well as the exits that are in place.

“It’s all part of our planning process,” she said.

Rent for the mall space for the general election is $22,500, but that money, according to Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, will be subtracted from the $91,000 King Productions gave to Butte-Silver Bow for events that got canceled at the Butte Civic Center. The company is using the Civic Center to film the "1923'' television series.

One such event is the Butte Peoples Gathering of Nations’ Pow Wow, which continues Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Alternative venues had to be found for other events as well, including sporting events, local bazaars, banquets and more.

Another upcoming event, the Justin Moore indoor concert is now an outdoor concert, and has been rerouted to Copper Mountain’s 3 Legends Stadium. Country singer-songwriter Moore and guest Sean Stemaly will perform Friday, Sept. 16.

The Butte-Silver Bow ballot will include local and statewide contests, including the race for U.S. House District 1, commissioners’ races, and some legislative contests.

Absentee ballots will be available for pickup on Oct. 11. Otherwise, those registered as an absentee voter will receive their ballot by mail. Absentee ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 14.