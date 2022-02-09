Michaelynn Hawk remembered for activism 'from the heart'

Her Indian name was Stands by the Banks of Water.

Admirers remembered Michaelynn Hawk this week as a woman who resolutely stood by fellow Native Americans and others who suffered from injustice, discrimination and the specter of environmental degradation.

She garnered tributes this week for her work as a community organizer in Butte and a fierce advocate for Native American rights throughout Montana and the West.

Hawk died Feb. 3 in Tulalip, Washington. She was 61 years old and had been in treatment for cancer.

She was an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe.

“Michaelynn really came from the heart,” said Marian Jensen of Butte. “She was a person who felt deeply the injustices that affected so many people. She had a broad understanding of what it meant to have a culture that was fair and just for everyone.”

Hawk was the longtime executive director of the organization Indian People’s Action. According to the Social Justice Fund Northwest, Indian People’s Action focused on empowering Native American families to tackle the racial, economic and environmental inequities in Montana’s reservations and border towns.

Hawk focused also on exposing inequities in the criminal justice system’s treatment of Native Americans.

Mijo Lee, former executive director for the Social Justice Fund Northwest, said Hawk was a consistent source of inspiration.

“I knew her as a fierce, unwavering fighter for her people,” Lee said. “Through her honest feedback about how we could better understand, build relationships with, and truly support Native organizers, she helped SJF become a better funder.”

Hawk ran the First Peoples’ Market in Butte as part of the Montana Folk Festival and helped establish Native Youth Art in Action.

Hawk received a number of awards.

In 2019, she was the recipient of the Montana Environmental Information Center’s MEIC Conservationist of the Year Award, the organization’s highest honor.

Among other activities, Indian People’s Action worked to oppose the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Molly Moody met Hawk when the two women traveled to Washington D.C. during the first 100 days of the Obama administration to advocate for health care reform.

"Michaelynn dedicated her life to the health and well-being of Indigenous people everywhere and for all people," Moody said. "She never left a stone unturned when organizing and involved all in the fight, no matter age, ability or race."

Moody described Hawk as a "social justice warrior, close friend and proud mother and grandmother."

"Michaelynn will be dearly missed and she is loved by so many," she added.

In 2015, Hawk received the Jeannette Rankin Award from the Social Justice Fund for her “longtime activism and extraordinary service” in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington.

Born in Crow Agency, Hawk attended elementary school in Coos Bay, Oregon, and in Lodge Grass. She attended a Catholic boarding school and Indian School in Oklahoma but graduated from Lodge Grass High School. She later attended Rapid City Business College, Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech.

Hawk had six sons. One, Donavon Hawk, raised in Butte, was elected in 2020 to the Montana Legislature, serving House District 76.

On Wednesday, Donavon Hawk said he believes his mother will be remembered for many things, including the impact she had on voting rights in Indian Country.

“She was a very strong advocate for voting rights,” he said.

She also helped identify healthcare disparities affecting Native Americans, he said.

“She was not afraid to let people know what she was thinking,” he said. “She was one of my biggest inspirations. I would not be where I am today without her.”

Jensen said she anticipates Donavon Hawk’s own activism will help ease the absence of his mother from causes she championed.

“There’s going to be a big gap in the community because she is gone,” Jensen said.

Services in Butte will be held at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0