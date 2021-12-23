Mercedes-Benz SUVs strewn across Interstate-90

It wasn’t snowing just before 8 a.m. Thursday near Opportunity. Instead, it appeared to be raining high-end Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

The accident occurred on Interstate-90 just west of the Anaconda exit when a semi was passing a passenger vehicle. Just then, another passenger vehicle pulled out in front of the semi.

According to Sgt. Jay Nelson, public information officer with the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver attempted to put on his brakes, causing him to hit the median, lose control and roll the semi. Eight SUVs then went rolling onto the interstate. No one was injured in the accident, nor was anyone given a citation.

Sgt. Nelson noted that at the time of the crash, the road conditions were slick. Rain and snow are predicted. “It’s going to be a crazy couple of days,” said Nelson. “People need to slow down and prepare for winter conditions.”

