Mentors to be sworn in for Butte's new Veterans Court
Veterans court

The new Butte-Silver Bow Veterans Treatment Court will hold a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for its first class of veteran mentors.

Many veterans who will be accepted into the court are struggling with post-traumatic stress syndrome, chemical dependency and other mental health issues, and the mentors will serve as a recourse and role models for them.

The court received a $498,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to support its startup and operations and plans to begin on June 1, holding weekly sessions each Tuesday at the courthouse.

Veterans courts across the country have proven successful in helping veteran offenders address addictions, serious mental-health problems and often times co-occurring disorders.

The new mentors will be sworn in at noon Tuesday in the rotunda of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St.

