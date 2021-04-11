Memories of Holy Savior Church, McQueen Addition shared

“He was remodeling all the time,” laughed Petritz.

For Holter, it was the yearly ride to Gregson Hot Springs he and his fellow altar boys, along with members of the choir, were treated to.

Mode of transportation was a bit odd — a dump truck. Even odder was their chauffeur — none other than the parish priest, Father Pirnat.

“He did that every year,” laughed Holter.

When Holter married in 1956, he and his wife, Barb, remained in McQueen. Three of their four children were raised there.

But by the mid-1960s, the writing was on the wall and the ACM began buying up properties. Officials came knocking at Holter’s doors in 1967 and the family packed up and moved to Harvard Street.

Two years later, the Diocese of Helena announced that all of Butte’s Catholic elementary schools would be closing, including Holy Savior.

Petritz, a member of the school’s 1968 graduating class, knew even as a young teen that his neighborhood’s future was going to be grim.

“You want to hold onto your church, your school,” said Petritz, “but it just wasn’t going to happen.”