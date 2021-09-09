Memorial held for the 90 Butte-Silver Bow residents who died from COVID

“We've been so busy that we haven't had time to slow down and truly focus on the tragedy of all of this,” she said.

That’s because the tragedy is ongoing. The official death count may soon rise to 94.

“We are in the process of gathering and reviewing the death records of four Butte-Silver Bow residents to determine if COVID-19 was the cause of death. The deaths occurred within the past month,” Sullivan told The Montana Standard on Thursday following the memorial.

Four COVID-related deaths were reported in August, the first virus deaths in the county since March. In 2020, the surge started at the end of October. Now, with the Delta variant, breakthrough cases, and a sizable portion of the community choosing not to be vaccinated, the signs of serious trouble are fast emerging in the statistics.

In Butte-Silver Bow, 77% of hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services most recent report.

On Thursday, 10 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. James Healthcare. Seven were residents of Butte-Silver Bow. Five of those 10 individuals were in the hospital's intensive care unit, with three of those patients on ventilators.