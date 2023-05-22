UVC planning Memorial Day events

The United Veterans Council of Silver Bow County will host the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the United Veterans Memorial in Stodden Park.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Civic Center.

Guest speaker will be Elton “Mick” Ringsak Jr. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the UVC Honor Guard will also conduct remembrance ceremonies at the area cemeteries. A free lunch for veterans and their families will be served at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.

Ruby Valley veterans to be honored

SHERIDAN — Anderson-Simpson Post 89 of the American Legion will be conducting Memorial Day Veterans Remembrance Ceremonies at the Sheridan, Laurin, Taylor (Alder), Nevada City and Virginia City cemeteries on Memorial Day, May 29.

The first ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in the veterans’ plot area of the Sheridan Cemetery. Services at the other cemeteries will follow in the order of Laurin, then Taylor, then Nevada City and lastly Virginia City at about 1 p.m.

Questions concerning the services can be directed to Cliff Morgan, Post Commander at 406-842-7288 or Mike Morgan, Post Adjutant at 406-842-5085.