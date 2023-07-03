Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

Jim McCarthy has a lot of Columbia Gardens’ memories swirling around in his head.

The Butte man can still recall the excitement he felt as a child when he and his family drove to the resort, watching in awe as the pavilion and boardwalk came into view as the family car neared the parking lot.

“We always seemed to park at the upper end near the bathrooms,” said McCarthy. “Must have been a good parental thought to have the kids stop there before taking off to the playground!”

McCarthy remembered that all of his senses — sight, smell, sound, touch and taste — were all engaged once arriving at the Gardens.

“It was the anticipation of arriving at the Gardens, knowing that all of my senses would be put to the test soon,” said McCarthy.

The young boy vividly recalled the blue sky with the billowing white clouds, the vibrant colors of the grass and trees, and even the playground equipment. As for his sense of smell, well the fresh air was first and foremost, but next came the distinctive aromas drifting from the boardwalk, including the popcorn.

Throughout the park, McCarthy recalled kids were screaming and laughing, sometimes simultaneously.

“Screaming on the roller coaster was allowed,” said McCarthy, “because for little kids, that was a scary ride!”

McCarthy also took full advantage of the playground equipment.

“You could touch all — from the slides, merry-go-rounds, monkey bars, cowboy swings, regular swings and use them until you were worn-out,” said McCarthy.

Lastly, according to McCarthy, you could taste the Gardens as well.

“The popcorn was always the best,” he said, “full of butter, just the right amount of salt and bagged in just the right amount to satisfy!”

McCarthy did not hesitate when asked what his favorite ride was at the Gardens.

“Without a doubt,” he said, “it was the roller coaster!”

What McCarthy liked best of all about that particular ride was the absence of seat belts and harnesses.

“Your safety was in your own hands!” he said.

As the years passed, McCarthy abandoned the swings and little slides and gravitated towards the taller slides, merry-go-rounds and the cowboy swings.

“I remember early on the strict warnings from the attendants not to swing so high as to crack the bars, which I didn’t,” he said.

Hunger lured McCarthy to the boardwalk, where he would sit on a wire chair eating an ice cream cone more than a few times. He also stopped to get a little “buzz” from the electric shock machine at Paneek’s Carnival Emporium.

“I preferred taking on a dare or the challenge of the shocker,” he said.

McCarthy attended just one prom at the Columbia Gardens and that was as a high school senior in 1968.

“I remember decorating and the preliminary preparations before the event,” he said. “It was awesome!”

As a teenager, he and his friends were frequent visitors to the Gardens, but later in the evenings. The teens would hang out near the upper picnic and barbecue areas, and got along with Ted Beech, the Gardens’ superintendent.

“He always came to visit us,” recalled McCarthy.

When the Anaconda Company confirmed in February 1973 that the Gardens was closing down, McCarthy, like most Butte residents, was in disbelief at the news.

“I always thought it would be around forever — just like the Anaconda Company,” said McCarthy.

As for the fire, McCarthy saw it as a sign of things to come, including the demise of the Anaconda Co.

“No one expected it to happen — not in Butte,” said McCarthy. “But it did and we learned to move on — it’s what we do here!”

McCarthy’s last memory of the Gardens was something most residents didn’t witness, nor would they have wanted to.

As part of a city crew cutting sod near the Gardens site, McCarthy watched as the pavilion was bulldozed. If that wasn’t enough, he watched as haul trucks dumped rock behind the roller coaster.

“As each load was dumped, rocks rolled down the embankment and into the lumber and timbers of the roller coaster,” said McCarthy. “It was a sad sight as each load brought down more sections of the ride.”

Looking back, McCarthy wished he had been able to record the historic event.

“It was a sad sight,” he said. “Not a good memory of the Columbia Gardens, but surely a memorable one!”