Membership drive for Butte Co-Op starts Sunday

Organizers of a Butte Food Co-Op are kicking off a membership drive Sunday, hoping to gain at least 250 member-owners by March and hopefully far more after that.
“Members are the cornerstone of a food cooperative,” said Steve Thompson, a Co-Op Steering Committee member. “They own the store and they shape the Co-Op's future through a democratic one-member, one-vote process. Now is the time to step up and own a piece of the Butte Food Co-Op.”
The core values of the Co-Op will be to provide healthy, fresh and local food to the community and support Butte jobs and economy, said committee member Krissy Kraczkowsky.
“We invite everyone in Butte to join our table by becoming a member of the Butte Food Cooperative,” she said.
The committee will start accepting membership pledges starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. To access on-line pledge forms or request a hard copy, visit https://buttefoodcoop.wordpress.com
The outreach is not like a telethon, but designated volunteers will be reaching out to their networks. Organizers have also launched a social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram (#JOINOURTABLE), discussed the drive on Ron Davis’ local radio show and will distribute fliers around Butte.
Under Montana law, a cooperative may be incorporated once a sufficient number of community members have pledged to become co-owners and have elected a board of directors. The steering committee has set that threshold at 250 pledges.
The lifetime cost to become a member-owner is $50, with reduced share prices for senior citizens, students and low-income residents. While members will receive some in-store shopping benefits, anyone can shop at the store.
“We want to make it affordable for everyone to become a co-owner of our community store,” said committee member Leo Prigge. “Once we are formally incorporated, we will invite members to purchase preferred stock to help finance the operation. We also will be soliciting business sponsorships for special recognition.”
Once the 250-member threshold is met, a meeting will be held to elect a board of directors and adopt bylaws. The board will be responsible for hiring a manager, selecting a store location and setting a timetable for opening the store.
After the board and bylaws are filed with the state and the group has received certification to be incorporated, it can collect pledges and move to a feasibility and planning stage, with a heavy focus on raising capital.
The effort in Butte began in June 2019 when more than 160 people attended a meeting exploring the possibility of a co-op.
Many individuals and businesses contributed seed money to support start-up and planning activities and organizers have met with experts, launched a website, had a market feasibility study conducted and kept moving forward during the pandemic.
The group filed an intent to incorporate with the Montana Secretary of State and was approved to start taking member-owner pledges for common stock and preferred stock.
The first 250 people to pledge membership will receive permanent in-store recognition as founding members and the committee has set a March 1 deadline to reach that threshold.
They hope most of the initial 250 memberships come in by the end of January, said organizer Julie Jaksha, “but we are giving ourselves at least six weeks to secure a minimal level of community commitment."
The committee hopes to enroll at least 750 members before the store opens.