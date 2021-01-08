Membership drive for Butte Co-Op starts Sunday

Organizers of a Butte Food Co-Op are kicking off a membership drive Sunday, hoping to gain at least 250 member-owners by March and hopefully far more after that.

“Members are the cornerstone of a food cooperative,” said Steve Thompson, a Co-Op Steering Committee member. “They own the store and they shape the Co-Op's future through a democratic one-member, one-vote process. Now is the time to step up and own a piece of the Butte Food Co-Op.”

The core values of the Co-Op will be to provide healthy, fresh and local food to the community and support Butte jobs and economy, said committee member Krissy Kraczkowsky.

“We invite everyone in Butte to join our table by becoming a member of the Butte Food Cooperative,” she said.

The committee will start accepting membership pledges starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. To access on-line pledge forms or request a hard copy, visit https://buttefoodcoop.wordpress.com

The outreach is not like a telethon, but designated volunteers will be reaching out to their networks. Organizers have also launched a social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram (#JOINOURTABLE), discussed the drive on Ron Davis’ local radio show and will distribute fliers around Butte.