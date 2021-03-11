Members of the transient community vaccinated at Butte Rescue Mission

“In these situations, you're bound to be with a bunch of other people. There's no way to control that. So if we can each do our part and get a vaccine then it lowers that risk," she said.

It’s not just the spread of the virus but what it could do to transient individuals, she said.

“A lot of people seem to have health problems and don't readily have health care available. So if they were to get COVID, it would be detrimental. I don't know if a lot of them would survive,” she said.

In addition to members of the transient population, mission staff who didn’t have it already were also given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Braden Gibson, kitchen manager at the mission, seized the chance, and took his shot on Thursday. The mission had an impressive streak without positive cases, and nobody at the center is known to have COVID now, but Gibson was there when the virus finally got inside.

“It's basically what ultimately made my decision for me,” he said. “That's the whole reason why I got it, is just kind of the guilt if I ended up getting sick and spreading it throughout.”