Members of alleged 'hate group' demonstrate in Deer Lodge

A small number of masked White Lives Matter demonstrators paraded Saturday evening on a Main Street sidewalk in Deer Lodge.

One sign implored people to “Make White Children.” Reactions on one Deer Lodge-focused Facebook page were overwhelmingly negative.

“We are not a racist community and this is not OK,” wrote one woman.

Another woman who witnessed the demonstration said she was taken aback.

“It just makes me sick,” she said, requesting anonymity because of the potential for blowback.

Deer Lodge Police Chief George Smith described the local police response.

“It looks like we received an informational call about this,” he said. “There doesn’t appear to have been any interaction other than patrolling the area.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has described White Lives Matter as a neo-Nazi group “that is growing into a movement as more and more white supremacist groups take up its slogans and tactics.”

The Anti-Defamation League characterizes the slogan “White Lives Matter” as “a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which arose to protest against police brutality against African-Americans…”

Critics of the Southern Poverty Law Center have said the organization should also describe Black Lives Matter as a hate group because of violent protests and what the critics have described as inflammatory rhetoric.

The SPLC has refused to do so, noting that one group “is founded in hateful principles and the other is not,” according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Travis McAdam is program director for Combating White Nationalism and Defending Democracy for the Montana Human Rights Network.

He reacted to the Deer Lodge demonstration.

“This was the Montana chapter of White Lives Matter participating in the group’s national Day of Action,” McAdam said. “They have done similar things over in the Bozeman/Belgrade area in recent months.

“It seems like the same handful of white nationalists are showing up to the public events,” he said. “In other words, it doesn’t seem like they’re having much luck recruiting new members.”

McAdam said the attire of the demonstrators in Deer Lodge fits “operational security” guidelines for such groups.

“They are told to wear sunglasses, masks and hats to keep from being identified,” he said.