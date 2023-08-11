When city officials got word that the TV series “1923” would not be returning to Butte for at least the foreseeable future, Bill Melvin, general manager at the Butte Civic Center, was left with an empty building.

The original plan was that the “1923” crews would already be back at the facility, building new sets for the popular show. That plan fell through when members of the Writers Guild of America and later, the Screen Actors Guild decided to go on strike.

The ongoing strikes left the GM pondering how he was going to fill the center’s calendar for the next few months. It was time get down to business, which is exactly what he and his crew did and so far, he’s got several events lined up starting with a carnival at the end of August.

That doesn’t mean the center’s crew wasn’t kept busy during these summer months.

“Our crews helped throughout the summer with the festivals, assisting with the stage and equipment,” said Melvin.

In a couple of weeks, they will be preparing for the Dreamland Carnival, which will be setting up on the north parking lot Aug. 23-26. Based out of Bridger, Montana, Dreamland features such tried-and-true rides as the Ferris wheel and bumper cars. The company also highlights unusual rides — the Graviton, the Spider, High Roller, and others.

Its “sister” carnival, run by an affiliated company, North Star Amusements, have tentative plans to set up Sept. 23-26.

Because posters had already been printed and distributed, the annual North American Indian Alliance Pow Wow on Sept. 8-9, will again be at the Butte Plaza Mall.

“We will still do the set up and host this event at the mall,” said Melvin.

The facility has been rented out Sept. 15-17, when a Buford, Georgia company will hold a tax lien code workshop.

The center will be kept busy Oct. 13-14, which is when Blocktober Fest occurs. The high school volleyball tournament’s competitors include the team from Butte Central, along with 25 other Class A teams.

“It’s a good tournament for Butte to have,” said Melvin.

Bazaars are popular with Butte and area residents and the Butte Civic Center will be home to two. On Oct. 21, the annual Hillcrest Bazaar is back with its multitude of arts and crafts vendors, and the Winter Bazaar will be Nov. 18-19.

Just days before Halloween, Monty Klistoff of Nxt Gen Entertainment plans a Halloween party for Oct. 27, and the following day, ringside at the civic center, will be the combat sport, mixed martial arts.

A popular fitness competition, Hypoxia, is on tap for Dec. 2, and the following week, Mining City Duals, a wrestling tourney, will take place.

While the annex still needs a bit of work, it, too, will soon be put to use.

“Before the snow flies, we hope to have pickleball back and adult rec volleyball,” said Melvin.

According to the GM, Bill Fisher from the Butte Depot has been trying to get a concert at the civic center before the end of the year, but so far none has been scheduled.

Meanwhile, Melvin is not sitting on his laurels and will continue to look for more events.

“We have openings and are continually working to fill in those gaps,” he said.