Meg Murphy to lead this year’s Freedom Fest parade

As a kid growing up in Butte, Meg Murphy was an avid parade spectator. She loved watching it all unfold, from the floats, to the cars, to the horses.

As a standout basketball player and track star at Butte Central High School, she participated a time or two as well. Through the years, she has been part of the pageantry as a coach and mentor to hundreds of Butte kids.

On Monday, July 4th, she will be front and center as this year’s grand marshal of the Freedom Fest parade.

It’s a fitting honor for a woman who has devoted her life to coaching, whether it was at the college level at Montana Tech or with the many high school basketball and softball teams at Butte Central High School.

Recently retired, Murphy should never be defined as just a coach. The mother of three is also a grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Add benefactor to that list as well. She has, for the past 15 years, helped organize a charity golf tournament for cancer patients living in southwest Montana.

Through the years, the charity has raised more than $80,000. This year, Murphy, along with her fellow golf tourney organizers, decided to enter a float to thank everyone for their support through the years.

So, when she got a call a few days back from Pat Ryan, director of this year’s parade, she just knew it was about the float. She was wrong. Instead Ryan informed her she was, by unanimous decision, this year’s grand marshal.

“Oh, get out of town,” was her immediate reply to Ryan, who she honestly thought was joking.

Murphy soon realized he was serious.

“I was really shocked,” she said. “It’s quite an honor.”

According to Ryan, the parade committee had a number of great nominees but Murphy stood above the rest. He described her as a fantastic coach who has influenced the lives of hundreds and hundreds of kids in town.

Ryan was quick to point out that coaching isn’t the only thing Murphy has excelled at.

“Meg is such a positive person and does a lot for the community in terms of fundraising for cancer patients,” he said. “I’m happy that she was chosen.”

Murphy is the youngest of seven children born to the late Sheila and Bob Haran. It turns out Independence Day was her mom’s favorite holiday. An expert seamstress, Murphy said she and her siblings had a “Sheila” original outfit every Fourth of July.

“Mom would be so excited about this,” Murphy said. “She’d be at the sewing machine right now!”

Her children and siblings are excited, too, with many planning to be on hand Monday to cheer her on. An added bonus will be that the charity float, “Connecting for the Cancer Cure,” will follow her throughout the parade.

“It’s going to be a very, very special day,” Murphy said.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.