Meet Miss Montana 2020 at Family Roots Restaurant

Miss Montana 2020 Jessica Criss will hold a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Family Roots Restaurant, 22 W. Galena St.

“Now that Jessica is living in Butte, I think this is a great opportunity for young girls to meet a role model in their hometown,’’ said Paula McLean, co-owner of Family Roots in Uptown Butte.

Criss will also ride in Butte’s Fourth of July parade.

Originally from Klamath Falls, Oregon, Criss graduated from Montana State University in 2019 with a degree in equine science and hopes to open a therapeutic riding facility.

Criss was crowned Miss Montana in Glendive on July 25, 2020. Her platform is “A Sense of Defense: Developing Awareness and Safety to Eradicate Bullying.’’ Criss also has a black belt in jiu jitsu and teaches the discipline to young children.

The Miss Montana competition is the pageant that selects the representative for the state of Montana in the Miss America pageant. Criss will compete for the title of Miss America 2022 at the end of 2021.

