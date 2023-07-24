Montana Shakespeare in the Park comes to Butte’s Stodden Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 to perform William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” The event is free.

According to the theater company’s website, this play is neither neat comedy nor tragedy and has been categorized by scholars as one of the Bard of Avon’s “problem plays,” leaving audiences “captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class dynamics and justice through a modern and inclusive lens.”