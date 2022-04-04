Mead Lumber buys Butte's Triple S Building Center

Mead Lumber has purchased Triple S Building Center at 100 E. Front St. Home-based in Columbus, Nebraska, the employee-owned company was established in 1910.

Mead has 48 locations in the West and Midwest — Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.

It was the summer of 1988 when Triple S opened for business in Butte with Milo, the Stordahl patriarch, at the helm, along with his sons, David and Doug.

“We are thrilled to join the Mead Lumber team,” said Stordahl brothers, David and Doug. “Mead shares our work ethic and values.”

Also pleased is Mead Lumber president and chief executive officer, Dave Anderson.

“We are excited to have them join our Mead Lumber family,” said Anderson.

The change of ownership is immediate, but it will be business as usual as the store and lumber yard will retain its employees and continue to operate under the name Triple S Building Center.

“Nothing gets lost,” said David. “Our employees will remain.”

In the short term, David will be assisting for a bit, but then plans on retiring. His brother Doug will be the general manager at the store for at least the next five years.

“This will be good for the town,” said David Stordahl. “Mead has the same philosophy as us.”

As for the future, well, David plans on hanging out, just for a little while.

“But then I am done,” he said.

Besides Mead’s newly acquired Butte store, the company has four other Montana stores with two in Billings and one in Red Lodge and Laurel.

Its website states that Mead’s stores include lumber yards, hardware stores, home centers, countertop fabrication facilities, with truss and component plants as well.

“This acquisition is a great opportunity for our company and fits our strategic plan to expand further into Montana,” said Anderson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.