MDT dedicates Toston bridge to honor Anaconda’s Reardon

The Montana Transportation Commission dedicated the Toston structures project to retired Montana Department of Transportation employee, Tim Reardon. The bridge currently under construction will span the Missouri River.
“Tim Reardon was dedicated to his job, MDT, and the safety of the traveling public,” MDT Director Mike Tooley said in a news release. “He was serving as director for MDT when I joined the department. This dedication is a fitting tribute for his work with MDT. He often described his time at MDT as “the best years of my work life.”
“I was always humbled in the presence of Tim Reardon. He gave so much to the department in many ways,” said Commissioner Barb Skelton. “He was kind, intelligent and thoughtful in his treatment of everyone and our many projects. The Department of Transportation is better today because of this fine gentleman.”
Skelton and Tooley presented Reardon with a bridge rendering and sign replica at a recent meeting in Helena.
“This bridge is about more than simply helping people cross the Missouri River,” Reardon said. “It is about the connection opportunity for Montana communities, commerce, and the safety of the traveling public. As I drive the state, I see projects in areas that were built during my tenure and, even though my role was not the act of building, I was so proud of my part of it. Knowing how hard the men and women in construction and maintenance work, year-round, is amazing. So many lives saved by them.”
Reardon was raised in Anaconda, is a graduate of both Carroll College and the University of Montana Law School and spent 21 years working for Montana Department of Transportation. He started out as chief legal counsel in 1993, served as the director of the department from 2011 to 2012, and then retired from his position as chief legal counsel in 2016.
Visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/tostonstructures/ for updates on the Toston structures project.
