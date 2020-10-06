MDT dedicates Toston bridge to honor Anaconda’s Reardon

The Montana Transportation Commission dedicated the Toston structures project to retired Montana Department of Transportation employee, Tim Reardon. The bridge currently under construction will span the Missouri River.

“Tim Reardon was dedicated to his job, MDT, and the safety of the traveling public,” MDT Director Mike Tooley said in a news release. “He was serving as director for MDT when I joined the department. This dedication is a fitting tribute for his work with MDT. He often described his time at MDT as “the best years of my work life.”

“I was always humbled in the presence of Tim Reardon. He gave so much to the department in many ways,” said Commissioner Barb Skelton. “He was kind, intelligent and thoughtful in his treatment of everyone and our many projects. The Department of Transportation is better today because of this fine gentleman.”

Skelton and Tooley presented Reardon with a bridge rendering and sign replica at a recent meeting in Helena.