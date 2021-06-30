McGlashan remembered as a smart and feisty lover of Butte

Zena Beth McGlashan practiced candor with a capital “C.” Her forthrightness charmed some but alienated others, as candor often does.
McGlashan, a former newspaperwoman, a distinguished professor of journalism, freelance writer, a quick-witted goad, a lifelong Democrat and a lover of Butte, died June 22. She was 81.
Lindsay Mulcahy, an employee of Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, worked with McGlashan as a research assistant to pen an afterword for the re-published book "The Biography of F. Augustus Heinze: Copper King at War."
“There’s nobody like Zena Beth,” Mulcahy said. “You had to take things with a grain of salt when she said something. She made me grow a thicker skin.”
Mulcahy said she came to understand and appreciate that McGlashan was warm, funny, loving and supportive.
“She always encouraged me with everything I did in my life,” she said. “She always pushed me to do my very best.”
Clark Grant, longtime general manager of radio station KBMF, knew McGlashan from the many years she had an office in the Carpenters Union Hall, which was home also to the radio station.
“Brilliant woman. Very strong, very strong-willed and kind at the same time,” Grant said.
People who knew her well say McGlashan’s affection for Butte, her hometown, was deeper than the Mountain Con Mine.
“She loved Butte. She was glad about her time away because when she came back she appreciated it more,” Mulcahy said.
Meg Guenin, McGlashan’s daughter, said her mother felt “a fierce love for Butte. She was passionate about Butte.”
Born in July 1939 to Evelyn Jones McGlashan and Donald McGlashan, Zena Beth moved with her family to Butte when she was in second grade. Her father had taken a job at the Montana School of Mines.
McGlashan graduated in 1957 from Butte High School. Four years later she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana.
She worked for The Montana Standard, The Daily Inter-Lake and The Missoulian in Montana.
She married Gaylord Guenin, also a graduate of the University of Montana journalism program, and moved with him to Iowa before returning to Montana.
The couple had two children, Meg and her brother, Grant McGlashan, before divorcing.
McGlashan continued to climb the academic ladder, earning a master’s degree in Mass Communication and then a doctoral degree in 1978 from the University of Iowa.
She met and married Harley Straus, a photographer, and Zena Beth reclaimed her maiden name. Straus died in 1989 and McGlashan decided to come home.
For a time she worked as continuing education coordinator for Montana Tech but when this position was eliminated she ventured out to pursue her passions, her daughter said. And she married Michael Gamble, a musician in Butte.
McGlashan wrote an occasional op-ed for The Montana Standard. One, published in November 1991, alleged sexism in hiring practices by Butte-Silver Bow County.
She wrote, “Welcome to Butte, where men are boss, and women are underpaid and under-encouraged.”
Guenin said her mother was not afraid to ruffle feathers.
“I think she was just head-strong and had self confidence to move forward with her projects and didn’t let little things get in the way,” she said.
McGlashan launched Wordz & Ink Publishing in 1994.
She published “The M&M in Butte, Montana and other faces: Photography by Harley E. Straus” and, in 2010, “Buried in Butte.”
McGlashan’s friend, Barbara Stephenson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, shared these memories for McGlashan’s obituary: “She was a feisty and funny loyal friend who looked fabulous in baseball hats, was dedicated to social issues, was an amazing historical researcher, was generous and put her money where her mouth was, had incredible knowledge of antiques, and was patient enough to get orchids to bloom again. She was the best friend anyone could ask for.”
McGlashan is survived by her husband, Michael Gamble, children Grant McGlashan and Meg Guenin, and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held July 23, starting at 4 p.m., at the Carpenters Union Hall in Butte.
“She will be missed,” Mulcahy said.
“I loved her dearly,” said Grant.
Guenin said her mother’s cancer proceeded quickly but that time allowed McGlashan to reminisce about her life.
“She said, ‘I had a good run.’”
--30--