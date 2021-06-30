McGlashan remembered as a smart and feisty lover of Butte

She met and married Harley Straus, a photographer, and Zena Beth reclaimed her maiden name. Straus died in 1989 and McGlashan decided to come home.

For a time she worked as continuing education coordinator for Montana Tech but when this position was eliminated she ventured out to pursue her passions, her daughter said. And she married Michael Gamble, a musician in Butte.

McGlashan wrote an occasional op-ed for The Montana Standard. One, published in November 1991, alleged sexism in hiring practices by Butte-Silver Bow County.

She wrote, “Welcome to Butte, where men are boss, and women are underpaid and under-encouraged.”

Guenin said her mother was not afraid to ruffle feathers.

“I think she was just head-strong and had self confidence to move forward with her projects and didn’t let little things get in the way,” she said.

McGlashan launched Wordz & Ink Publishing in 1994.

She published “The M&M in Butte, Montana and other faces: Photography by Harley E. Straus” and, in 2010, “Buried in Butte.”