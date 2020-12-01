McClafferty victory in state Senate race official; challenger won't seek recount

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buterbaugh got 4,410 votes in Jefferson County to 2,497 for McClafferty. But she got 4,146 votes in Butte-Silver Bow to his 2,176 votes.

He said he might run again in 2024, when he will be 69.

“My wife says I don’t do retirement well,” he said.

But it was still a banner election for Republicans statewide, with solid victories in statewide contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor, among others, and expanded majorities in both chambers of the Montana Legislature.

Republicans went into the election with a 58-42 majority in the state House and 30-20 advantage in the Senate. They picked up one Senate seat and nine seats in the House, which they now control 67-33.

They can now pass legislation in the House requiring a two-thirds majority and override a governor’s veto without getting any Democrat votes.

One of the seats Republicans flipped was in House District 78, which Democrat Gordon Pierson of Deer Lodge has held for four terms. This year, he ran for the Senate District 39 seat ultimately won by Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg.

Republican Gregory Frazer defeated Democrat Cindy Hiner in House District 78 by 368 votes out of more than 4,000 cast. Both live in Deer Lodge. The district covers parts of Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell and Butte-Silver Bow counties.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.