Maverick Motorsports ready to put down roots in Butte

The first of this month brought the news that Staack’s Motorsports, 102 E. Galena St., had been sold to Maverick Motorsports of Missoula. The long-standing business had been an Uptown Butte fixture for more than 50 years.

Missoula businessman Brent Gyuricza wants to assure everyone — the Staack family left their business in good hands.

Gyuricza, along with his business partner, Guy Sharp, had discussed expansion before, but they were in no big hurry. When the opportunity arose, the two men felt the Butte business would suit them just fine.

Gyuricza and the former owner, Brian Staack, may have been business rivals, but the two men were also friends — friends who confided in each other.

As Gyuricza explained, the two men had built up a relationship in the last five years. When Staack was looking for a buyer for the business, he turned to Gyuricza for advice.

Long story short — Gyuricza later approached Staack about the possibility of him and Sharp buying the business. When he got the nod from Staack, the men and their wives, Andrea and Terri, came to check out the facility. The consensus was clear — “Yeah, let’s do it.”

Right now, the two men seem to be inundated with paperwork.

“Transferring over 11 manufacturers is daunting,” admitted Gyuricza. “The paperwork is overwhelming.”

The Missoula businessman is not too nervous about the future and is thankful that many of the things new business owners would normally have to worry about are pretty much non-existent in this transaction.

“Brian had such a good reputation with a high-quality staff already in place,” he explained.

He readily admitted that if that hadn’t been the case, he and Sharp wouldn’t have pursued the business.

“This was an easy decision,” he said.

At present, the men are implementing as few changes as possible and according to Gyuricza, the Butte store will be showcasing the same quality products with the same quality customer service.

The products are many and varied — ATVs, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, various types of motorcycles, dirt bikes and electric bikes. Among the manufacturers are such well-known brands as CFMoto, Kayo, Suzuki, Royal Endfield, Triumph, Yamaha, Skidoo, Arctic Cat, Kawasaki and Husqvarna.

“Everything is basically already in place,” he said, “and it will be business as usual.”

There will be some modifications. A temporary sign will be installed sometime next week. The reason it’s temporary is that plans are underway to refresh their current business logo. Also, a software update is in the works.

One more change will be additional staff, as the inventory both businesses provide have become increasingly popular.

As Gyuricza explained, prior to the pandemic, more and more people had already been embracing side-by-sides and electric bikes.

“COVID just exploded that market,” he explained, “and people wanted to get out and experience the outdoors.”

Currently, the types of electric bikes sold include a pedal assist, throttle only and a pedal assist which goes just under 30 miles per hour.

Gyuricza hopes to increase his motorcycle sales in the Butte store and at the Missoula store, strengthen the market in ATVs and electric bikes.

Looking out the window of his new office window, Gyuricza noted the great location for their newly acquired business.

“Makes me feel right at home,” he said.

In fact, Gyuricza confided that there was no other Montana dealership he and his business partner were even interested in.

“Both Guy and I appreciate the history of Butte,” he said. “We definitely made the right move.”

