Maverick Motorsports of Missoula buys Staack's in Butte

It was announced Tuesday that Maverick Motorsports of Missoula has purchased Staack’s Motorsports at 102 E Galena St.

The long-standing business had been owned and operated by Ed Staack, along with his son, Brian Staack, for more than 50 years.

Maverick Motorsports was founded in 2014. Business owners Brent Gyuricza and Guy Sharp jointly shared in a news release they were “ecstatic at the opportunity to become part of the Butte community.”

“We love Butte!” said Gyuricza.

How the two men acquired the business still makes Gyuricza laugh.

He acknowledged he had no plans to expand their Missoula business. That all changed just a few months ago when he was talking to his friend, Brian Staack, who shared he had gotten a couple of offers on the business.

As Gyuricza explained, he was actually at home with COVID when Staack shared the news. “What if I bought it?” he asked his friend.

“Honestly, this was not in the cards, but then it all came together incredibly quick,” said Gyuricza. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Ed Staack started his career with a Conoco gas station and radiator shop. He upped his game when he purchased the Galena Street property in the 1970s. He then added a defunct electric starter and motor repair company and merged it with an auto repair shop.

In a June 29, 2008, interview with The Montana Standard, Ed shared a secret for their continued success — “We take care of our customers before and after the sale.”

Brian came on board the family business in 1995. By the early 2000s, he had moved the company into motorsports, bringing Suzuki on as his ﬁrst major manufacturer. The move proved lucrative, with Staack’s quickly becoming the largest Suzuki ATV dealer in the nation in his ﬁrst 10 years.

Gyuricza wants to keep that momentum going and expand on it.

“Besides the great maintenance of the facility and solid ﬁnancials, the employees were the ﬁnal selling point,” he explained. “Brian has built a phenomenal family of employees who love motorsports and their community, a solid foundation we can continue to build on as we expand.”

